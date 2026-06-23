Senate Schedule Rearranged as Mitch McConnell Is Set to Miss Another Full Week of Voting

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will miss an entire week of voting in the Senate, according to a statement issued by his office on Monday, and his absence will be felt beyond McConnel’s office.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery,” spokesman David Popp told Politico. “However, he will not be voting this week.”

That means at least one major scheduling change, Politico reported.

A planned “markup” meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to consider amendments to proposed funding bills, will be canceled, according to Politico. With all members present, Republicans hold only a one-seat majority on the committee, which has 15 GOP members to the Democrats’ 14.

McConnell, a former Senate majority leader who holds the Senate record for party leadership in the chamber, was hospitalized just nine days ago. His office said he was receiving “excellent care,” but failed to provide any specific details.

In fact, McConnell, 84, has been battling a series of health struggles over the past few years that have required several hospitalizations, leaving lingering questions about his physical and mental fitness.

He was admitted to the hospital in February, “in an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” according to a representative’s statement. During the eight days he spent in the hospital then, he missed two sessions of the Senate, according to Newsweek.

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In addition, the Kentucky Republican froze up twice in front of cameras during press conferences in 2023, igniting speculation that he had suffered a seizure or stroke, despite the Capitol physician saying there was “no evidence” to support it.

He also fell in December 2024, cutting his face.

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul offered well wishes for McConnell’s “speedy recovery,” shortly after his most recent hospital admission.

“I haven’t talked to him directly, but I’ve heard that he is doing better today and so we’re hoping that he gets out of the hospital soon,” Paul said on June 15, according to WHAS-TV in Louisville, Kentucky.

McConnell announced his upcoming retirement in 2025, stating that he will not seek re-election and will step down at the end of his term in January 2027.

He has made headlines recently, however, after opposing President Donald Trump’s efforts get the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act passed through Congress.

McConnell joined GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina in voting against the addition of the SAVE America Act to a $70 billion budget reconciliation bill meant to fund for Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

If adopted, the election integrity measure would require people to provide proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, as well as a photo ID in order to vote.

It would also eliminate mail-in ballots except for rare instances and direct states to remove illegals from the voter rolls.

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