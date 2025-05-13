Share
Senior Democratic Congressional Staffer Victimized by Armed Teens in Washington, DC

 By Jack Davis  May 13, 2025 at 7:22am
One staff member of a Democratic member of Congress was the victim of an armed carjacking Friday in Washington, D.C.

The staffer, who works for the office of Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs of California, was not identified, according to Fox News.

The victim, identified only as a senior staffer, suffered the loss of a government-issued iPhone, MacBook, ID and Capitol parking pass. Fox News reported, the office said all devices were wiped after the incident.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two arrests were made in the incident, which took place in Washington’s Navy Yard area.

The police statement said that shortly after noon on Friday, multiple suspects approached the staffer.

One suspect showed the victim a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects took the keys and drove off with the victim’s car. The individual who was carjacked was not injured.

On Saturday, the carjacked vehicle was recovered.

At that time, police found a gun and arrested two juveniles.

Police said a 15-year-old juvenile male from D.C. was charged with armed carjacking.

A 14-year-old juvenile male of Glenarden, Maryland, faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police are searching for two other suspects in the incident.

So far this year, 104 carjackings have taken place in the nation’s capital, according to the Washington Examiner.

Guns were displayed in 79 percent of those carjackings, while 54 percent of the carjackings reported to police involved juveniles.

In March, President Donald Trump created a federal task force to make the District of Columbia safer.

A 2024 carjacking led to the death of Michael Gill, a Trump administration official.

In 2023, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked in an incident where a weapon was displayed.

