Serial Stabbing Suspect in Black Shirt Caught on Film, But Goes Viral When Cops Notice What Shirt Says

A man who allegedly stabbed multiple people in New York City and killed one of them on July 5 was captured on film prior to the incident, police said on Tuesday.

However, it was the two words written across his shirt that added a dark irony to the case.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said a 34-year-old homeless man was sleeping in the West Village of New York City when someone stabbed him, the New York Post reported.

The homeless man woke up to realize he had been stabbed and asked a citizen walking by to call 911. He was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, but eventually died as a result of his injuries.

“Video of that incident is not on camera, but we observe a male black approximately 30 years old in a black hooded-sweatshirt with ‘Innocence Project’ written across it, black pants and a gray backpack with bright neon sneakers,” Esssig said at a press conference according to the Post.

“He picks up that victim’s Citi Bike. He rides it around the block, returns and we believe he stabs our victim.”

Video shows serial stabber wearing ‘Innocence Project’ shirt before killing homeless man: cops https://t.co/gYB7n5mfW1 pic.twitter.com/eHoZDbUCHQ — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2022

The fact that the suspect was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Innocence Project” on it is particularly ironic, given the mission of that organization.

Do you think this man was involved with the Innocence Project? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to its website, the Innocence Project “works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone.”

If police can prove beyond a shadow of doubt that this suspect murdered one man and stabbed others, he would clearly be the opposite of innocent.

While the desire to free innocent people is certainly admirable, wearing this shirt while allegedly murdering someone would seem to cut directly against the organization’s mission and credibility.

Police said they are still investigating whether the suspect is actually involved with the Innocence Project. Even if he is not, the organization will still suffer negative press through no fault of its own.

A second stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. on July 8, Essig said according to the Post. It was not reported until two days later, but police said a video showed a man sitting on a bench near where the victim had been sleeping.

“The perpetrator then puts on a COVID mask, walks over and stabs our victim one time and walks off,” Essig said.

The suspect was wearing the same outfit as described in the above killing.

Then on July 11, a third victim was stabbed while lying on a basketball court near a playground, police said. The description of that suspect was similar to those from the first two attacks, and investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three crimes.

The New York City suspect’s “Innocence Project” shirt may just be an ironic coincidence, but it adds another layer to this already complex case.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.