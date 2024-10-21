Share
A portion of the gangway which collapsed Saturday afternoon remains visible on Sapelo Island, Georgia, on Sunday.
A portion of the gangway which collapsed Saturday afternoon remains visible on Sapelo Island, Georgia, on Sunday. (Lewis Levine / AP)

Seven Dead After Calamity on Georgia Ferry Dock

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2024 at 8:00am
Seven people were killed Saturday when a gangway collapsed on Sapelo Island, Georgia, during a day when the island was celebrating its heritage.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said about 20 people went into the water after the collapse, according to CNN.

Of those, seven died and six were critically injured.

The cause of the collapse of the Marsh Landing Dock was unclear as of early Sunday. according to WJCL.

“The gangway has been secured on Sapelo Island, and the incident is currently under investigation,” said the Georgia DNR, which operates a ferry service to the island, CNN reported.

The agency said a team of officials was set to begin examining the dock to learn why the gangway collapsed.

Tyler Jones of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said there was no single incident that led to the gangway collapsing, according to the Guardian.

“There was no collision” with any object, Jones said. “The thing just collapsed. We don’t know why.”

The island has only a few dozen full-time residents. It is home to the descendants of the Gullah-Geechee people, whose roots go back to 1802 when African slaves were brought to the island, according to CNN

The island was hosting its annual Cultural Day when the gangway collapsed.

Hundreds of people visited the island for the celebration, Griffin Lotson, mayor pro-tempore of Darien, Georgia, said, according to The New York Times.

J.R. Grovner, who owns  a tour company that uses the dock on the Duplin River, said he was stunned by the sight of the tragedy.

“Most of the bodies were already on the edge of the river, and people were pulling them up,” Grovner said, adding that many victims appeared to be elderly.

“I’ve been on Sapelo for 44 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation