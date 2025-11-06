Seven NYC Firefighters Hospitalized After Huge Car Explosion Creates 'Wall of Fire'

Seven New York City firefighters were injured Wednesday night after a fire in the Bronx led to a car explosion.

“A wall of fire came on them and surrounded them,” Dr. Sheldon Temperman of Jacobi Hospital, who treated the most severely injured firefighters, said, according to The New York Post.

“I’ll be worried until they’re all home, but we do expect that they will recover from their injuries,” Temperman said.

He said the firefighters he treated were worried more about others than themselves.

“What they were concerned about was their colleagues and their families. And there is a reason why I refer to you folks as New York’s Greatest,” he said.

“On Wednesday night, FDNY members responded to multiple calls for a fire at 955 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple cars and rubbish piles on fire, according to an FDNY post on X.

Then came the explosion.

“The explosion injured seven firefighters, five of them with burns to the hands and the face. Three of them are being admitted,” Chief John Esposito said in the post.

“The burns are considered serious, but non-life threatening. Our firefighters are awake, alert and speaking, but they have some serious burns, and we’ll be praying for them,” Esposito said.

“There was a lot of garbage and debris on the sidewalk that was on fire. There were a couple of cars on fire. And shortly after we arrived on the scene, there was some sort of explosion, a large fireball,” he said at a news conference, the Post reported.

FDNY officials said the fires began in piles of garbage and then spread to vehicles, according to WNYW.

The fire was reported at about 7 p.m. and was not brought under control until 8:19 p.m.

FDNY Fire Marshals are looking at surveillance video from local businesses to determine how the original garbage fires started.

“When I came out, I heard a boom — like a big flash,” a witness said. “I just seen all the smoke in the air, and then the fire. It just looked crazy.”

“I was shaking for some time, I was shaking for half an hour already. It was black smoke, explosion — the trees caught fire too, the firefighters had to extinguish that as well. It was really bad,” another witness said, according to News12.

