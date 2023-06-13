Share
News
Sports
Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday.
Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday. (David Zalubowski / AP)

Shooting Erupts Amid NBA Championship Celebration - At Least 10 Injured

 By The Associated Press  June 13, 2023 at 2:57am
Share

Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA title win, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. local time — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, a man, was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Trending:
Biden's Embarrassing Mistake Has People Editing Him Into a Literal Jester

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 94-89.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had [the] largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The area was taped off and evidence markers were at the scene.

Do our leaders need to get more serious about violent crime?

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, Schepman said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.”

He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses, and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Shooting Erupts Amid NBA Championship Celebration - At Least 10 Injured
'Blue Bloods' and 'Hair' Actor Dies in Accident at Age 71: 'He's Been the Heart of Hollywood'
Pat Sajak Announces Retirement - This Will Be His Last Season
Mother of the 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher Pleads Guilty, Admits Lying on Federal Form
Washington Post's Top Boss Leaving Paper for Reagan Foundation Job
See more...

Conversation