Shooting Erupts Amid NBA Championship Celebration - At Least 10 Injured

Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA title win, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. local time — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, a man, was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Update 1/2: Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 94-89.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had [the] largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The area was taped off and evidence markers were at the scene.

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, Schepman said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.”

He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses, and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive.”

