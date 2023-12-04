A 30-year-old Macy’s security guard is dead after he foiled an attempted theft on Monday morning in Philadelphia and the suspect returned shortly after and stabbed him, according to reports.

Another security guard, whose age was listed as 23, was also stabbed by the suspect but survived.

WCAU reported that the events that led to the deadly stabbing began at 10:45 a.m. when a man entered the Macy’s store in downtown Philadelphia and tried to steal hats.

Store loss prevention employees took the hats back from the man, and he exited the store. According to the outlet, the man returned about 15 minutes later for revenge and stabbed both employees.

One of the men, who was identified as a 30-year-old male, died from his injuries shortly after at a local hospital.

He was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

The other store employee, who was described as a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the face and in the arm. He survived the attack.

WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keeley initially reported three employees were stabbed, but he later shared an update along with an image of the crime scene on X (formerly Twitter).

BREAKING: Three loss prevention employees in Macy’s across the street from Philadelphia City Hall stabbed, one of them has died from stab wounds, @PhillyPolice sources tell me. Police converged on the store as the three workers were rushed to Jefferson Hospital. pic.twitter.com/4U1eKycL4W — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 4, 2023

Keeley reported authorities had told him the suspect used public transportation to escape the area after the stabbings and was quickly arrested by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police.

“Sources told me police took an eyewitness from the Macy’s to Septa’s Somerset station to make positive identification of suspect in stabbing murder of 30 year old loss prevention employee. 2nd stabbed in face,” Kelley reported.

Kelley further reported the Macy’s employee who survived the slashing is in stable condition.

UPDATE: @phillypolice say “The doer was apprehended by @septa police.” Sources told me police took an eyewitness from the Macy’s to Septa’s Somerset station to make positive identification of suspect in stabbing murder of 30 year old loss prevention employee. 2nd stabbed in face. pic.twitter.com/3Jq8cXgLSV — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 4, 2023

According to WCAU, both Macy’s employees were unarmed.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford called the attacks “tragic” during a statement to the outlet.

“Just a tragic situation,” Stanford said. “Right here, a few weeks before the holiday, these security officers are just doing their job.”

“They’re here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner. And for something like this to happen on a Monday morning, again, during a holiday season or any time of the year for that, but just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city.”

Stanford also said that the suspected killer threw the knife he used in the double stabbing onto the train tracks of a nearby SEPTA route.

He also said the Macy’s location is a common target for thieves. The police department has not yet released the suspect’s name.

The Macy’s is currently closed, the company said in a statement issued through a representative.

“We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy’s Center City,” the representative said. “The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them.”

The company added, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.”

