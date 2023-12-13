Share
News

Sign of the Times? 'Hot' New Street Food Trend Is... Spicy, Grilled Ice

 By George C. Upper III  December 13, 2023 at 8:48am
Share

Fried rice, I’m familiar with. In fact, it’s one of my favorite foods.

But fried ice?

Apparently, yes, it’s a thing, although how long the supposedly native Chinese street food will remain available to the public is something of a question.

In a video posted to X on Dec. 4 that has been viewed over 36 million times, The South China Morning Post showed a Chinese street vendor “grilling” ice, adding seasonings, and then offering it to a customer for a taste.

Though the video has done viral on social media, the street vendor’s business may go the way of the dodo bird before too long.

Trending:
Biden Yells at Press to 'Hush Up a Second,' Tells Zelenskyy He's Got $200 Million More for Ukraine

The vendor, who sells a small portion of the seasoned ice for the equivalent of just over $2, claims that it’s a “specialty of northeastern China,” according to the video.

The only problem with that claim is that it doesn’t appear to be remotely true.

“There is no such thing as grilled ice cube snacks in the northeast,” argued a senior engineer at Harbin Standardisation Research Institute, which is responsible for certifying food brands in the north of China, according to the New York Post. “This is a fabrication by the street vendor.”

“I’ve lived in the northeast for so many years, and I’ve never seen this dish,” a self-identified northern native also told the Post.

Would you eat ‘grilled ice’?

Fabrication or not, people obviously find the idea interesting.

One customer, who apparently isn’t sure how ice works, asked the vendor, “Should I eat it when it’s still hot or later when it has cooled down?”

Upon being advised to eat the ice while it was still hot — advice apparently given with a straight face — she tried it, exclaiming, “It’s so spicy! … What a wonderful taste.”

You can watch the viral video that started it all below.

Related:
Major Grocery Chain Announces Special Discount for Shoppers 55 and Older for One Day Only

For anyone who wants to try this out at home, you’ll have to watch the video and attempt to re-create the recipe from there. I simply refuse to write a sentence that starts with “First, scoop some ice onto the grill …”

Not that I’m against flavored ice in any way. I like a snow cone as much as the next man. Just because the flavor is spicy or savory doesn’t necessarily make it a bad idea. And I have to believe this would be one of the lowest-calorie, lowest-fat snack options out there.

But grilling it? Thanks, but, you can save the propane for my hot dog.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Sign of the Times? 'Hot' New Street Food Trend Is... Spicy, Grilled Ice
Democratic Congresswoman Warns Biden That What's Happening in Michigan 'Really Is a Problem'
Tucker Carlson Sounds Off on Possibility of Hosting a GOP Debate Along with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan
GOP Senator Gets Up and Walks Out of Meeting with Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President Begs for More Money
Hillary Clinton Taking Prominent Role in Biden's Re-Election Campaign: 'All Hands on Deck'
See more...

Conversation