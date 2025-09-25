“That’ll be $1.99 please.”

“Oh, here are two Charlie Kirk coins. Keep the change.”

That odd and peculiar exchange could soon be a reality, if two House Republicans have anything to say about the matter.

According to Fox News, Reps. August Pfluger and Abe Hamadeh “plan to introduce a bill later this week directing the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins with Kirk’s likeness.”

MINTING LEGACY: House Republicans plan to introduce a bill this week directing the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins bearing Charlie Kirk’s likeness. pic.twitter.com/bD2pPzLtSS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2025

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated in cold blood while at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The moment was a watershed one for American politics, as Kirk’s death could reasonably be described as a political assassination.

And make no mistake: Kirk’s political influence was profound, especially among young American voters.

That, in turn, had a profound impact on politicians, especially those in the Republican Party.

“Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots,” Hamadeh told Fox News.

“He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations,” Hamadeh said of Kirk. “Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life.”

He added: “His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come.”

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures,” Pfluger told Fox.

Pflueger noted that should this legislation pass, Kirk — at just 31 — would be the youngest person to ever be placed on U.S. currency at the time of minting.

The Texas Republican called that “a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.”

The Kirk coins would be legal tender, but any final approval on its design would be given by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Current pitches would have a coin that features Kirk’s image on one side, with the phrase “well done, good and faithful servant” inscribed on the other side. The coin would also feature Kirk’s full name of Charles James Kirk.

According to KATV, inscriptions of the words “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,” “United States of America,” and “E Pluribus Unum” will also be present.

An 1866 law passed by Congress forbids a living American to be placed on currency. Christopher Columbus, Sacagawea, and Susan B. Anthony are some famous American non-presidents who have been featured on their own coins.

Once formally proposed, the bill will go through a standard legislative process.

Kirk is survived by his two young children and wife, Erika, who was just named the new CEO and chair of the board of Turning Point USA.

