SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Simone Biles' Brother Charged in Violent Triple Murder

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 30, 2019 at 8:13am
Print

The brother of gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles has been charged in a triple murder that took place in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Biles-Thomas is an active-duty soldier, The Washington Post reported.

The same day as brother’s arrest on Thursday, Biles tweeted a terse comment, without indicating whether it was related to his arrest.

“[E]ating my feelings don’t talk to me,” she tweeted.

TRENDING: Woman Accuses Husband of Cheating on Her with Ilhan Omar in Explosive Divorce Document

She also issued a cryptic tweet on Wednesday.

“[L]et people assume incorrectly,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Sixth Illegal Alien Arrested Within Last Month for Child Sex Abuse in Maryland Sanctuary County - Report

Police said the shooting took place during a party at an Airbnb rental above a pizzeria, according to Cleveland.com. Three men died in the shooting.

One man and one woman were also wounded.

Police said a group of men showed up uninvited at the party. A fight later broke out followed by shots being fired, police said.

Biles-Thomas is the only person charged in the incident.

He has been charged with murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to The Post.

Biles-Thomas is currently being in Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, pending a return to Cleveland for a Sept. 13 arraignment.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a statement. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

The gymnast and her brother were both born in Columbus, Ohio, but they were raised separately, as CBS News noted. She was raised by her grandparents in Houston.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Simone Biles' Brother Charged in Violent Triple Murder
Burger King Employee Fired After He Refused Service to Woman Who is Deaf at Drive-Thru
Trump's Personal Assistant Abruptly Quits Amid Reports She Shared Private Info with Reporters
Field for Next Democratic Debate Gets Cut in Half as Numerous Candidates Get Axed, Sparking Complaints
Latest Projection Shows Dorian Hitting US as a Major Hurricane
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×