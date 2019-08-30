Simone Biles' Brother Charged in Violent Triple Murder

The brother of gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles has been charged in a triple murder that took place in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Biles-Thomas is an active-duty soldier, The Washington Post reported.

The same day as brother’s arrest on Thursday, Biles tweeted a terse comment, without indicating whether it was related to his arrest.

“[E]ating my feelings don’t talk to me,” she tweeted.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

TRENDING: Woman Accuses Husband of Cheating on Her with Ilhan Omar in Explosive Divorce Document

She also issued a cryptic tweet on Wednesday.

“[L]et people assume incorrectly,” she tweeted.

let people assume incorrectly — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2019

Simone Biles doesn’t want to talk after brother charged in triple murder https://t.co/VXBtDSqze4 pic.twitter.com/LwN7WYouc0 — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2019

This is so horrible. It shows that, no matter how brilliant an athlete or artist is, the success they worked so hard for, may not help their family or friends. This is a tragedy, and I hope the brave and incomparable #SimoneBiles keeps her courage and strength. <3 — SaavikWelcomToNaziGermany (@saavik2017) August 30, 2019

RELATED: Sixth Illegal Alien Arrested Within Last Month for Child Sex Abuse in Maryland Sanctuary County - Report

Police said the shooting took place during a party at an Airbnb rental above a pizzeria, according to Cleveland.com. Three men died in the shooting.

One man and one woman were also wounded.

Police said a group of men showed up uninvited at the party. A fight later broke out followed by shots being fired, police said.

Biles-Thomas is the only person charged in the incident.

He has been charged with murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to The Post.

Biles-Thomas is currently being in Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, pending a return to Cleveland for a Sept. 13 arraignment.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a statement. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

The gymnast and her brother were both born in Columbus, Ohio, but they were raised separately, as CBS News noted. She was raised by her grandparents in Houston.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.