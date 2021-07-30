Path 27
Simone Biles Says 'I Didn't Quit,' Defends Herself by Posting Video from Practice

Jack Davis July 30, 2021 at 7:36am
Gymnast Simone Biles launched a full-scale public relations offensive Friday in which she insisted she did not quit when she walked away from competing in an Olympics team competition this week.

Biles withdrew from a team gymnastics event Tuesday after starting the competition, then skipped the all-around gymnastics event Thursday.

During a session on Instagram, Biles said her “mind and body are simply not in sync,” according to the New York Post.

“I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface,” she said, adding, “Nor do I have to explain why I put my health first. Physical health is mental health.”

She posted and later deleted videos of her on the uneven bars, claiming that they were an illustration of her condition. In one video, she landed flat on her back.

Simone Biles Speaks Out After Pulling Out of Team Competition

“For anyone saying I quit. I didn’t quit my mind & body are simply not in sync. As you can see here,” she wrote.

She said she became disoriented while performing her routine.

“Literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body,” she wrote, according to ESPN.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I’m going to land, or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back.”

Biles claimed she “didn’t have a bad performance and quit. I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished competition. I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal.”

She said that critics should look closely at her performance Tuesday before she walked away from competing.

“I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault bc if you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air,” Biles wrote.

“Thankfully I landed safe enough but I also don’t think some of you realize I was supposed to do a 2 ½ and I only completed 1 ½ twists before it looks like I got shot out of the air,” she added.

She said the problem “randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning.

“By that time NO an alternative was not allowed to be placed in my position for you ‘know it alls.’”

Biles has yet to announce if she plans to pull out of the individual events, which are set to take place next week.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
