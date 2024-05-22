Self-absorbed diva behavior from pop singers is not a new thing.

Indeed, after decades of one rock star or pop singer after another getting blasted for making ridiculous demands or acting self-important, it’s become almost expected.

But, occasionally, a celebrity will behave so egregiously, even the most jaded observers will find themselves appalled by their behavior.

The singer now accused of being guilty of this egregious behavior is former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Rowland has attracted substantial criticism over a video of an interaction she had with a member of the security detail at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, according to the report.

Shared to the social media platform X by Oli London, the video showed Rowland ascending the stairs into the venue, bedecked in a glamorous red gown and flashy jewelry.

Kelly Rowland appears FURIOUS on the Cannes Red Carpet after security guards blocked her from posing for photographers. The Destiny’s Child singer pointed her finger whilst confronting a female guard who tried to make her hurry up the red carpet steps. pic.twitter.com/IqGFBNaWXu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 22, 2024

As Rowland waved to fans in the crowd, one of the female members of the security team accidentally stepped on her dress, and then went up to her and said something to her that was not captured on camera.

Rowland, however, at first seemingly polite, quickly lost her temper with the woman, wagging her finger in her face and yelling at her.

Her voice could not be heard, but it appeared Rowland was saying something like, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Finally, for good measure, upon reaching the top of the steps, Rowland turned back to the poor, frantic woman and repeated her warning before venturing inside with the rest of the Hollywood glitterati.

Needless to say, the reactions to her heated interaction with this woman did not garner the most positive of responses.

One user commented “Just because you’re in an expensive dress, doesn’t mean you have class,” while another commented sarcastically “Sorry, I thought stairs were made for people to walk up and down on. I guess they were made for standing on. Silly me.”

Just because you’re in an expensive dress, doesn’t mean you have class. Quite the contrary in her case. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) May 22, 2024

Sorry, I thought stairs were made for people to walk up and down on. I guess they were made for standing on. Silly me. — Brian nice (@Fernan1393) May 22, 2024

User Honest T probably expressed what most people were thinking when he wrote, “Security is just trying to do her job and @KELLYROWLAND decides to treat her like crap. Typical. Just let these divas like her attend the event with no security and fend for themselves.”

Security is just trying to do her job and @KELLYROWLAND decides to treat her like crap. Typical. Just let these divas like her attend the event with no security and fend for themselves. Entitled trash. — Honest T (@alwayshonestone) May 22, 2024

Granted, Rowland was not without defenders.

Some on social media platform X tried excusing her behavior, saying, “Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?! Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don’t get it twisted.”

Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?! Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don’t get it twisted. What yall think she said? I think she said, “Don’t talk to me like that… I’m not a child.” pic.twitter.com/jpWNpdGSGV — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) May 21, 2024

“Insiders” (most likely, Rowland’s own PR team) told the Daily Mail that the “people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it. By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”

Finally, these “insiders” wrapped up their defense of Rowland with this gem: “She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary.”

Clearly.

And, pray tell, what would the real difference be between “advocating for yourself” and “treating people beneath you like dirt”?

Because, based on Rowland’s recent behavior, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference.

As Page Six reported back in February, Rowland walked out of an appearance on the Today Show, giving various reasons, such as her dressing room being inadequate for her needs, or, as the Daily Mail noted, getting irritated with co-host Savannah Guthrie for asking her about former bandmate Beyoncé.

Regardless of the real reasons for Rowland’s outburst, she seems to have a pattern of this kind of diva behavior, and apparently thought she was above the woman she berated at Cannes.

Even the “insider” comments were quite telling, betraying both Rowland’s entitlement and sense of self-importance, in “advocating for herself” and having no fear of seeming like a “diva.”

Some might find this defense compelling, but in reality, it was the kind of excuse that would play best in a society that has become wholly self-centered, despite its great moral decay.

Rowland cared nothing for the security woman at Cannes. She appeared only to care that her own desires were thwarted by a mere underling.

No matter what happened, this was no way for Rowland, or anyone, to treat someone.

It doesn’t matter how much of a “diva” you say you are.

