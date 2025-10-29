Singer Roasted for Woke Change to Canadian Anthem Lyrics in World Series Performance

Woke virtue-signaling annoys sensible people for many reasons, not least because it showcases the virtue-signaler’s self-righteousness while improving nothing.

Moreover, if wokeness had its own Mount Rushmore, the monument would include the always-irritating land acknowledgment.

Hence the disgusted reaction of many Canadians to the woke (not to mention auditory) butchering of their national anthem by Canadian singer JP Saxe ahead of Monday’s World Series Game Three between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

To demonstrate his exquisite woke sensibilities, Saxe altered one crucial word in the anthem’s lyrics.

“O, Canada,” Saxe began, singing a capella, “our home on native land.”

Of course, the correct lyrics to “O Canada” would sound as follows: “our home and native land.”

In other words, Saxe made the equivalent of a land acknowledgment — that infernal, pointless device by which leftists decry the centuries-long dispossession of North America’s indigenous inhabitants.

Readers may watch Saxe’s performance in the following video, posted to the social media platform X. According to CBC, many social media users also criticized the singing performance. On that point, readers may judge for themselves.

JP Saxe representing Canada with the Canadian national anthem ahead of #WorldSeries Game 3 in Los Angeles 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/scMfXseJmL — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Understandably, many Canadian X users objected to Saxe’s woke rendition.

“Was that ‘home on native land’ again? Nobody should be changing the lyrics of a national anthem,” one X user wrote.

Was that “home on native land” again? Nobody should be changing the lyrics of a national anthem. — Unapologetic Conservative 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@KHannisse) October 28, 2025

Meanwhile, others bemoaned the national humiliation and complained that Saxe himself looked like he emerged from woke central casting.

Every time we believe we can’t embarrass ourselves anymore than we have on the world stage, we find a new way to top it. — Albergraph (@Albergraph) October 28, 2025

He really does look like a ‘man’ that is offended by everything. These people are insufferable. — Paul Custance | Okanagan 🇨🇦 (@itspaulcustance) October 28, 2025

As for the game itself, the defending champion Dodgers prevailed, 6-5, in an 18-inning classic.

On Tuesday, Toronto evened the best-of-seven series, 2-2, with a 6-2 victory.

No doubt those poor Canadian fans simply wanted to enjoy their team’s first World Series appearance since 1993.

Instead, they had to endure one of woke leftists’ most pointless and exhausting acts of virtue-signaling.

It is pointless because it improves no one’s life, including present-day descendants of the Western Hemisphere’s indigenous people. It merely allows virtue-signalers like Saxe to pose as morally superior.

Likewise, it is exhausting because, unlike our woke antagonists, we rely on evidence, so, to refute them, we feel compelled to dredge up 400 years of history, to acknowledge that parts of that history are covered in shame from the Euro-American perspective, and yet to remind our woke antagonists, for instance, that every North American colonial war featured Indians on both sides of the conflict.

In other words, we want those wokesters to acknowledge history’s complexity and stop thinking themselves so morally pure.

Woke virtue-signalers, however, prefer the overly simple, Marxism-inspired, dichotomous history in which everyone qualifies as either oppressor or oppressed.

In short, leave it to a woke and weak-sounding Canadian to conjure such unpleasant thoughts and thereby ruin America’s pastime.

