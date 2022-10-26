As captain of the Dutch professional soccer team Feyenoord, Orkun Kokcu, wore an armband in each of the previous five games his team had played in the Eredivisie, Holland’s top soccer division. The armbands help identify the team captains to the referees.

But when he saw the “OneLove” rainbow armband he was expected to wear in the sixth game, played on Sunday against AZ Alkmaar, he balked. The U.S. Sun reported that Kokcu immediately posted a statement to his team’s website which said that, due to religious reasons, he would not be wearing it.

Kokcu’s refusal to wear the armband, of course, meant that he would be giving up his captaincy.

Kokcu began, “I have decided not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband of this round.

“I do think it is important to emphasize that I have respect for everyone regardless of religion, background or preference. I believe that everyone is free to do whatever they want or feel.

“I understand very well what the importance of this action is, but because of my religious beliefs I do not feel the right person to support this.

“That’s why I don’t feel comfortable wearing this captain’s band. I can imagine that some people are disappointed with this.

“That is absolutely not my intention, although I realize that I may not be able to take away that feeling with these words immediately.

“But I hope that my choice for religious reasons will also be respected.”

After handing off the armband to teammate Gernot Trauner, Kokcu’s goal and assist helped his team defeat AZ Alkmaar by a score of 3-1.

This young man is to be commended. We need more athletes who are willing to stand up for their beliefs, regardless of the consequences.

According to The Mirror, all team captains in the Eredivisie “were encouraged to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband over the weekend, as it contains the same rainbow-infused design which England captain Harry Kane will don during the World Cup in Qatar next month in solidarity with LGBTQ+ people.”

“There’s only so much the players can actually do” Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate backed the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination campaign but accepted it will have a limited impact on the human rights issues in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/TutA0GAMoD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 22, 2022

In fact, eight national team captains are planning to wear “OneLove” rainbow armbands during the competitions, the Sun reported. “The campaign is part of a European push for improved human rights in nations such as Qatar, where homosexuality is banned.”

A request to wear the rainbow armbands in Qatar was made to FIFA, the international body that governs soccer, in September, and a response is due at any time.

But apparently, even if the answer is no, Kane plans to wear it anyway, the report said. And the English Football Association stands behind him 100 percent.

What exactly is the point of all this virtue signaling? Fans don’t come to soccer competitions to find out where the player’s stand on social issues. They come to be entertained.

The wokeness that originated inside of U.S. universities and spread its tentacles through every aspect of American culture, has taken root in Europe. But it hasn’t quite reached the nation of Qatar. And I seriously doubt that seeing a “OneLove” rainbow band on Harry Kane’s left arm will be a catalyst for change in the country. But Kane and the powers that be at the English FA will feel very noble after flaunting their woke bona fides and showing how much they care about the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

