A far-left prosecutor whose campaign was backed by billionaire financier George Soros has been removed from a burglary case in Loudoun County, Virginia.

According to WTTG-TV, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman removed Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj’s office from the case of serial burglary suspect Kevin Enrique Valle. Biberaj was elected in 2020.

In an order obtained by WTTG for its report Saturday, Plowman wrote Biberaj’s office has been “deliberately misleading the Court and the public” throughout the case.

When Valle was arrested, he had five warrants. They stemmed from three misdemeanor charges for destruction of property and false identification, as well as two felony burglary charges.



Plowman wrote that Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton attempted to push a plea deal that suggested all of Valle’s crimes occurred in a short time period on the same day. That, he wrote, was “entirely inaccurate.”

While Plowman wrote that the crimes in Loudon County occurred on May 18, 2021, he added Valle was accused of three other burglaries in Fairfax County that day. Valle also allegedly committed two burglaries in Fauquier County and four in Prince William County on May 14, 2021.

Plowman wrote that the Commonweath’s Attorney’s Office failed to discuss Valle’s previous criminal record. He recently pleaded guilty to three felonies and had other felony charges pending, according to the order.

“The Commonwealth is deliberately misleading the Court, and the public, in an effort to ‘sell’ the plea agreement for some reason that has yet to be explained,” Plowman wrote.

In the order, Plowman wrote, “The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office agreed to a 6-month sentence, and the low end of the sentencing guidelines was 7 months.” With the additional charges in Fauquier County factored in, “the low end of the guidelines was 1 year and 7 months,” he wrote.

Plowman wrote that he was recusing himself from the case and that prosecution would be taken over by Fauquier County, according to WJLA-TV.

On Monday, WTTG reported, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote to the chief judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Loudoun and Fauquier counties, to say his office is ready to assist in prosecuting the case.

Biberaj has been criticized by former employees for her soft-on-crime approach, WTTG reported. One former employee who spoke anonymously said they were “pushed to bond people out in domestic violence cases.”

The number of criminal indictments in Loudon County have fallen 67 percent since Biberaj was elected, according to WTTG.

This is the same woman who pushed for jail time in the case of Loudoun resident Scott Smith, who was arrested at a Loudon County school board meeting in 2021 and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, The Daily Wire reported.

Smith was there because he said a boy dressed as a girl sexually assaulted his ninth-grade daughter at Stone Bridge High School in Loudon County.

Smith said he got into a heated verbal argument with a woman who said she did not believe his daughter, and a police officer pulled his arm. He said he yanked his arm away, at which point he was hit in the face, handcuffed and dragged away, The Daily Wire reported.

Biberaj would have been aware of the case involving Smith’s daughter because of her position, The Daily Wire noted. Nonetheless, she personally appeared in court to prosecute him for the misdemeanors.

Despite her lenient tendencies, Bibearj sought jail time for Smith as punishment for the two misdemeanors.

“It is incredibly unusual for a disorderly conduct case to even go forward,” the Smith family’s attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster, told The Daily Wire. “The idea that they would actually be seeking jail time, I’d guess in my 15 years the number of times I’ve seen that happen would be zero.”

“It would be completely unheard of for the prosecutor to handle a misdemeanor.”

In Biberaj’s mind, clearly, a man accused of serial burglaries should receive the lightest possible sentence, but a man who is rightfully outraged over his daughter being assaulted should face jail time for minor charges.

To make matters worse, Soros, an infamous funder of progressive prosecutors, donated $845,000 to support Biberaj during the campaign, The Daily Wire reported. He obviously wanted to put a partisan activist in the position, and that is exactly what he did.

Far-left activists have no business being prosecutors, and Plowman took a step in the right direction by removing Biberaj’s office from the case.

