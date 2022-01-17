Soviet-Style Posters Mocking 'Commie' Biden Blanket Capital, Leftists Scramble to Rip Them Down

On Saturday morning, conservative communications professional Leigh Wolf noticed a bunch of unflattering, Soviet-style posters depicting President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chief medical advisor, had gone up overnight in Washington, D.C.

Wolf photographed the four different designs and posted them on Twitter with the caption: “Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours…”

This first shows a very angry Biden holding a mallot labeled “OSHA.” Syringes filled with the COVID vaccine shoot out from the hammer. The word “comply” is spelled out on all four edges, and each letter contains one or two syringes.

The next depicts Biden as a saint, his head encircled by a series of syringes. Before him stands a group of obedient children all wearing masks. The caption on the drawing reads, “Good kids are compliant kids.”

“Mandate, Segregate, Subjugate” screams the caption on the third poster. Biden is wearing his signature Ray-Ban sunglasses. He is holding onto a model of the spiky ball that’s come to represent the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci, donning priest robes, appears on the final poster. He is holding an oversized syringe. The symbol of an atom forms a halo behind his head, and masks and cash are randomly falling in the background.

Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours. All must comply! If you know the artist drop it in the replies! pic.twitter.com/nTe7sXWGwA — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

Here’s all of them in one photo. pic.twitter.com/DSOHYcfP6V — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

Shortly after Wolf had sent his tweet, he saw a woman ripping the posters down. He videotaped their brief conversation.

ANNND some lady is already out here ripping down the “dangerous propaganda.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrEYHl4poq — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

“Can I ask you why you’re tearing them down,” Wolf asked the woman. “Should all art comply? I mean, I don’t understand. Is it affecting anyone for them to be up?”

She replied, “Yes, it’s a public health concern.”

“But I mean, it’s just art,” Wolf replied.

“It is dangerous. Propaganda is a tool,” she said, adding, “This is bulls***.”

Journalist Jordan Schachtel, a fan of Soviet-art, posted about the story on the American Conservative Movement website. Wolf told him he had no idea who put up the posters and said he had seen them in northwest D.C.

Just the News reported that Tablet Magazine CTO Noam Blum had seen additional posters in a another area of Washington, D.C.

These posters didn’t incite violence or say anything crass; however, leftists decided they had to come down.

This desperate effort to destroy any trace of Biden criticism is sadly commonplace for liberals. They know Biden is deeply unpopular but want to eviscerate any signs of the ongoing public dissent.

It’s pretty pathetic that the left is so crazy that a barrage of anti-Biden posters would send them into meltdown mode. They can destroy as many posters they want, but they can’t destroy America’s growing disgust with this inept president.

