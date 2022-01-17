Share
Commentary

Soviet-Style Posters Mocking 'Commie' Biden Blanket Capital, Leftists Scramble to Rip Them Down

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 17, 2022 at 4:36pm
Share

On Saturday morning, conservative communications professional Leigh Wolf noticed a bunch of unflattering, Soviet-style posters depicting President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chief medical advisor, had gone up overnight in Washington, D.C.

Wolf photographed the four different designs and posted them on Twitter with the caption: “Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours…”

This first shows a very angry Biden holding a mallot labeled “OSHA.” Syringes filled with the COVID vaccine shoot out from the hammer. The word “comply” is spelled out on all four edges, and each letter contains one or two syringes.

The next depicts Biden as a saint, his head encircled by a series of syringes. Before him stands a group of obedient children all wearing masks. The caption on the drawing reads, “Good kids are compliant kids.”

“Mandate, Segregate, Subjugate” screams the caption on the third poster. Biden is wearing his signature Ray-Ban sunglasses. He is holding onto a model of the spiky ball that’s come to represent the coronavirus.

Trending:
The Senator Fauci Called a 'Moron' Just Published One Devastating Record the Public Had No Idea Existed

Dr. Fauci, donning priest robes, appears on the final poster. He is holding an oversized syringe. The symbol of an atom forms a halo behind his head, and masks and cash are randomly falling in the background.

Shortly after Wolf had sent his tweet, he saw a woman ripping the posters down. He videotaped their brief conversation.

“Can I ask you why you’re tearing them down,” Wolf asked the woman. “Should all art comply? I mean, I don’t understand. Is it affecting anyone for them to be up?”

She replied, “Yes, it’s a public health concern.”

Related:
Psaki Omits Glaring Details from Her Tweet About Texas Synagogue Attack

“But I mean, it’s just art,” Wolf replied.

“It is dangerous. Propaganda is a tool,” she said, adding, “This is bulls***.”

Journalist Jordan Schachtel, a fan of Soviet-art, posted about the story on the American Conservative Movement website. Wolf told him he had no idea who put up the posters and said he had seen them in northwest D.C.

Just the News reported that Tablet Magazine CTO Noam Blum had seen additional posters in a another area of Washington, D.C.

These posters didn’t incite violence or say anything crass; however, leftists decided they had to come down.

Would Democrats react negatively if people had removed street art that was critical of President Trump?

This desperate effort to destroy any trace of Biden criticism is sadly commonplace for liberals. They know Biden is deeply unpopular but want to eviscerate any signs of the ongoing public dissent.

It’s pretty pathetic that the left is so crazy that a barrage of anti-Biden posters would send them into meltdown mode. They can destroy as many posters they want, but they can’t destroy America’s growing disgust with this inept president.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Soviet-Style Posters Mocking 'Commie' Biden Blanket Capital, Leftists Scramble to Rip Them Down
Dana White Levels Woke Reporter When He Tries to Mock UFC Exec's Support for Ivermectin - Video
Hopefully, Biden's Paying Attention, Because What's Happening in China Could Soon Hit Us Like a Freight Train
Hillary Clinton Ripped to Shreds on Twitter After Using MLK Quote to Attack Manchin, Sinema
Avenatti Demands $94 Million from Government, Claims Bizarre Trump-Led Conspiracy
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!