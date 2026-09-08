Share
News

SpaceX to Build $100B Rocket Center in Deep Red Louisiana, May Create 10,000 Jobs

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

SpaceX plans to create a $100 billion rocket launch site in Louisiana, which would support thousands of Starship flights every single year.

The rocket company plans to build the site in Vermilion Parish, marking the second Starbase campus and fourth SpaceX launch location in the United States, per a report from Fox Business.

The site will start construction in 2027 and allow for launches in 2029.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted in an announcement video that Starbase Louisiana would eventually create “probably 10,000 really exciting jobs” in the state.

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry called the announcement “a day for the history books.”

He added that the $100 billion investment shows Louisiana is “open to new jobs, honest wages, and to those who dare to build something that lasts.”

Beyond launch pads and vehicle processing facilities, Starbase Louisiana would be able to produce methane fuel.

Reuters reported that SpaceX will likely build an airport and deep-water shipping infrastructure to move rockets from Texas to Louisiana.

The current site in Vermilion Parish is marshland roughly eight times the size of Manhattan.

Related:
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Requests Pardon from Trump

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that “very large portions” will remain marshland, with launch infrastructure spread throughout the area.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said that SpaceX has been discussing acquiring the 18-mile strip of coastal land since February.

Reuters noted that beyond launch facilities, SpaceX has built other infrastructure across the southern United States in recent years, including data centers in Tennessee and Mississippi.

The initial 3,000 jobs brought by the facility are expected to each bring an average salary of $92,600, which is 192 percent higher than the current average wage of Vermilion Parish.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Unhinged Airplane Passenger Duct Taped to Seat by Gun Shop Owner in Viral Moment
Indonesian Pastor Arrested on Claims of 'Blasphemy' Against Islam
Pastor Charged in India for Supposed Illegal Conversion of Hindus
SpaceX to Build $100B Rocket Center in Deep Red Louisiana, May Create 10,000 Jobs
LGBT Activists Assault Pastor's Home, Cut Power, Threaten His Newborn by Name: 'They Threatened to Kill Us'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation