Share
News

Special Counsel Jack Smith Whines About Trump's 'Daily' Social Media Posts in New Court Filing

 By George C. Upper III  September 6, 2023 at 12:03pm
Share

Special counsel Jack Smith is concerned that former President Donald Trump’s statements on social media and elsewhere may be prejudicial to a fair trial for his case, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Smith’s team made the comment in an almost off-handed manner in the “Government’s Opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Vacate” filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s lawyers had filed a Motion to Vacate that sought new processes for dealing with “Sensitive Materials” that may be necessary to adjudicate the case against the former president but have not been approved for release to the general public.

Smith’s team argued in response that the court had already issued a Protective Order that addressed, among other things, how much material should be handled: “If a party includes unredacted Sensitive Materials in any filing with the court, they should be submitted under seal.”

Trump’s team had requested an alternative “three-week briefing process” that Smith’s team called “unworkable.”

Trending:
Longtime Doctor Rand Paul Says Capitol Physician Is Wrong About Mitch McConnell: 'Somebody Ought to Wake Up'

“Such a requirement would grind litigation in this case to a halt,” the filing says, “which is particularly infeasible given the pressing matters before the Court — including the defendant’s daily  extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool in this case, as described in the Government’s motion.”

It’s not difficult to guess the types of “extrajudicial statements” Smith’s team had in mind. They probably look something like these, from Trump’s Truth Social account.

How much such statements might prejudice the pool of potential jurors is, obviously, a matter open to debate.

According to a a post from Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Judge Tanya Chutkan sided with Trump’s attorneys and granted the Motion to Vacate.

Related:
Republican AG Announces RICO Charges on 61 Leftists After Violent Insurrection

You can read the entire “Government’s Opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Vacate” below.

Opposition to Motion to Vacate by The Western Journal on Scribd

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Special Counsel Jack Smith Whines About Trump's 'Daily' Social Media Posts in New Court Filing
Are 'Cocaine Raccoons' to Blame for the Attacks Harshing Liberal Utopia Portland's Vibe?
Watch: RFK Touts Own Mugshot Following Praise of 'Shrewd' Trump
Parents Suing School District After Girls Told to 'Tolerate' Alleged 'Threatening' Encounter with Exposed Male in Bathroom
Florida Fire Department Issues Warning to EV Owners After Seeing What Hurricanes Trigger
See more...

Conversation