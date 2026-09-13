Sports Betting Industry Spends Millions to Tip the Midterms as Gambling Addiction Plagues Americans

The sports betting industry spent roughly $76 million so far on the 2026 midterm elections in an attempt to fight state bans and restrictions as Americans continue to rack up massive gambling-related debts.

Most of the money went to Win for America, a super political action committee (PAC) funded by sports betting companies, which received about $72 million from companies like DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics and bet365 between Nov. 5, 2025, and June 30, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) records. The PAC routed the money to American Future and the American Conservative Fund, which spent on Democratic and Republican state races, as Americans increasingly struggle with gambling addictions.

DraftKing spent $34.8 million so far in the election cycle, according to The New York Times. It gave $34 million to Win for America, $500,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing Senate Republicans, and $250,000 to the New Leadership PAC, which spends on Democratic primaries.

FanDuel gave at least $27 million to Win for America, while Fanatics and bet365 gave about $5.5 million each, according to FEC records.

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Win for America gave at least $50.6 million the American Conservative Fund between Nov. 5, 2025, and June 30, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). It spent $17.45 million on American Future through June 30.

Sports betting, gaming expansions and related tax policies are primarily regulated by state governments rather than Congress, causing super PACs to spend locally. More than 35 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized some form of sports betting.

These companies are looking to overturn state bans on sports betting, block heavy state tax increases, limit strict consumer protection mandates and prevent bans on online casino or prop-bet products, according to The New York Times.

American Future and the American Conservative Fund spent the most funds in Georgia, where sports betting is not legal, according to PlayUSA. The American Conservative Fund spent $8.5 million supporting and opposing legislative candidates in Georgia, while American Future spent $3.4 million.

The PACs also spent money in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The American Conservative Fund spent more than $1 million on advertisements for Republican legislative candidates in Ohio, including state Rep. Jim Hoops and former Ohio state Sen. Frank Hoagland, according to Cleveland.com.

Gambling moved into the mainstream after the Supreme Court opened the way for sports betting in 2018. In 2025, Americans legally wagered more than $165 billion on sports, which surged significantly since 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Problem rates among sports bettors are at least twice those of gamblers overall, according to GamblingHarm.org. Nearly 20% of online sports bettors have problems reaching the level of clinical addiction, as 52% of bettors have chased a bet, 50% used a gambling addiction tool in a sportsbook app and 37% felt ashamed after losing.

One-quarter of sports bettors say they were unable to pay a bill because of wagers they made, with some saying they bet their rent money on sporting events, according to U.S. News. Almost one third, 30%, of sports bettors said they were in debt from gambling.

Forty-three percent of Americans said sports betting is bad for society, while 22% said the same in 2022, according to Pew Research.

The super PAC also spent money on affiliates such as the American Conservative Fund Action Georgia, the Texas Conservative Fund and Win for Pennsylvania, according to FEC records.

Other industries that have spent heavily in the 2026 election include cryptocurrency, tech and prediction markets. The crypto industry has spent nearly $200 million on candidates backing the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, including Democratic Maryland congressional candidate Adrian Boafo, Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres and Republican Florida Rep. Randy Fine.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.