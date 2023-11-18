Stanley President Surprises Woman Thanks to Viral Video of Virtually Unscathed Cup After Car Fire

How does a Stanley tumbler hold up in a fire?

One woman, unfortunately, found out and shared the results in a now-viral video that has amassed nearly 60 million views.

TikTok user Danielle filmed the aftermath of a car fire and stated, “Everybody’s so concerned about if the Stanley spills. But what about if it melts?”

She removed the virtually unscathed tumbler from her burnt vehicle and shook it — revealing that there was still ice in the cup after the fire that had taken place the previous day.

Users flooded the comments with calls for Stanley to “SPONSOR HER” and “cut [her] a check after this advertisement.”

And Stanley president Terence Reilly decided to do one better.

“We’ve all seen your video. Wow — what an ordeal, and we’re all really glad you’re safe,” he told Danielle in his own TikTok video.



He thanked her for showing that Stanley tumblers are “built for life.”

“I’ve seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanleys. Well, we’re going to send you some Stanleys,” Reilly said. “But there’s one more thing.

“We’ve never done this before and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle.”

The move has earned Stanley some new fans, with many TikTok users stating that they are now going to buy some of the apparently fireproof tumblers.

One user said, “Stanley is the [greatest of all time] for this.”

In a follow-up video, Danielle said she “almost passed out” when she saw Reilly’s response and called his offer “crazy.”

“I’m so, so grateful to Stanley for doing this and I feel blessed beyond belief. Nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” she said.

She also said she is going to keep the viral tumbler as a memento.

As for Stanley, the 110-year-old company showed why it is “loved by generations” not only through the durability of its product but through a stunning act of generosity.

