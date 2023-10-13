Share
News
Sports

Star NBA Player Still at Odds with Team President After Calling Him a Liar: 'When You Lose Trust in Someone...'

 By The Associated Press  October 13, 2023 at 12:36pm
Share

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden remained steadfast that his fractured relationship with the front office can’t be repaired.

Harden has yet to play in the preseason. But he did attend training camp and continues to practice with the 76ers in the wake of the disgruntled guard’s trade demand.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at an August promotional event in China when no trade materialized, calling Morey a liar.

The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for those comments, according to CBS News.

“It’s not even about this situation. This is life,” Harden told reporters Friday at the team’s complex in New Jersey. “When you lose trust in someone, it’s like a marriage. … It’s pretty simple.”

Trending:
Ilhan Omar's Attempt to Pin a 'War Crime' on Israel Gets Taken Apart Piece-by-Piece

Harden has been one of the league’s top players over the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

Harden said he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. Harden was evasive about the status of his trade demand.

“You’ve got to talk to the front office about that,” he said. “I’ve just been here working my butt off. I love the game of basketball, so I’m just in the gym putting the work in. It’s all I can control.”

Part of Harden’s complaint stems from his belief he should have earned a long-term contract with the Sixers after last season. It never came, thus the trade demand.

Are you a fan of the NBA?

“I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer, and the front office didn’t have that in their future plans,” he said. “It’s literally out of my control. It’s something I didn’t want to happen to be in this position.”

Harden is a 10-time All-Star but essentially forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn and now still seems intent on adding Philadelphia to the list, saying he showed up in large part to meet certain contractual requirements.

It appeared playing as the second option behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid and chasing a championship in Philly is no longer seriously on the table.

But he is still in uniform. And with him, the 76ers remain a threat under new coach Nick Nurse — though behind favorites Milwaukee and Boston — to emerge out of the East.

“I’m here putting work in. That’s all I can do. I work my butt off,” Harden said. “You can say whatever you wanna say about me, but you don’t get this far in this league without putting work in. That’s what I hang my hat on.

Related:
Brutal Stomp Leaves NBA Player Bloodied - Mics Caught What Was Said Right After

“So whenever things fail or things don’t go how you feel they should go, you just continue to work, and that’s it.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Star NBA Player Still at Odds with Team President After Calling Him a Liar: 'When You Lose Trust in Someone...'
McCarthy Ousted, Scalise Rejected: Now What?
Social Security Recipients Should Prepare for Biden Admin's Cost of Living Update - It's Not Great
Judge Agrees to Dismiss Old Gun Charge Against Hunter Biden
Will Smith's Wife Reveals They've Been 'Completely' Separated Since 2016
See more...

Conversation