State of the Union Night Gets Off to Rocky Start as Protesters Block Biden's Route to Capitol

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked President Joe Biden’s route from the White House to the Capitol, where he delivered the State of the Union address.

The disruption caused the speech to start approximately 25 minutes later than anticipated.

Fox News reported that the protesters were at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, very close to the Capitol grounds.

Video posted online showed demonstrators chanting, “Free Palestine.”

The protesters want a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, which started when Hamas terrorists invaded the Jewish state in October and killed approximately 1,200 people.

Israel responded by launching a military offensive into the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, reported in late February that over 30,000 of its citizens have died in the conflict, according to NPR.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer noted in a post on X Thursday that the Biden administration in recent days has been air-dropping humanitarian supplies into Gaza — perhaps, in part, to try to assuage the far left wing of the party, which is demanding a cease-fire.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (353 Votes)

Another airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza. President Biden will likely address the humanitarian crisis tonight during his State of the Union address. While protests outside will be calling for a ceasefire. https://t.co/W8osByE0ko — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) March 7, 2024

The Biden administration also announced that it would be building a temporary harbor on the Gaza coast to move in humanitarian supplies, Axios reported.

#NOW #DC Ceasefire Protest BLOCKS BIDEN Motorcade Route from State of the Union address at US Capitol #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/rAJFfv9BJ1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 8, 2024

Recent Fox News polling shows that support for the Palestinians is about equal to Israel within the Democratic Party and has shifted since the war began.

In October, 59 percent supported Israel and 25 percent backed the Palestinians.

Now, 43 percent side with Israel and 42 percent with the Palestinians.

Join us on March 7th in front of Capitol Hill to protest as President Biden delivers his State of the Union address, where he’ll likely attempt to downplay the devastating impact of his administration’s actions. pic.twitter.com/N1UzaupmE9 — American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) March 4, 2024

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News regarding Thursday’s protest, “MPD is monitoring First Amendment activity at this location and no arrests have been made at this time.”

One arrest was made and a person was charged with reckless driving earlier in the evening at a protest taking place at Lafayette Park across from the White House.

The Secret Service reportedly requested that a security fence be erected around the Capitol, which went up beginning Wednesday night.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.