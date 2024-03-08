Share
State of the Union Night Gets Off to Rocky Start as Protesters Block Biden's Route to Capitol

 By Randy DeSoto  March 7, 2024 at 7:55pm
Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked President Joe Biden’s route from the White House to the Capitol, where he delivered the State of the Union address.

The disruption caused the speech to start approximately 25 minutes later than anticipated.

Fox News reported that the protesters were at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, very close to the Capitol grounds.

Video posted online showed demonstrators chanting, “Free Palestine.”

The protesters want a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, which started when Hamas terrorists invaded the Jewish state in October and killed approximately 1,200 people.

Israel responded by launching a military offensive into the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, reported in late February that over 30,000 of its citizens have died in the conflict, according to NPR.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer noted in a post on X Thursday that the Biden administration in recent days has been air-dropping humanitarian supplies into Gaza — perhaps, in part, to try to assuage the far left wing of the party, which is demanding a cease-fire.

Is Biden fit for office?

The Biden administration also announced that it would be building a temporary harbor on the Gaza coast to move in humanitarian supplies, Axios reported.

Recent Fox News polling shows that support for the Palestinians is about equal to Israel within the Democratic Party and has shifted since the war began.

In October, 59 percent supported Israel and 25 percent backed the Palestinians.

Now, 43 percent side with Israel and 42 percent with the Palestinians.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News regarding Thursday’s protest, “MPD is monitoring First Amendment activity at this location and no arrests have been made at this time.”

One arrest was made and a person was charged with reckless driving earlier in the evening at a protest taking place at Lafayette Park across from the White House.

The Secret Service reportedly requested that a security fence be erected around the Capitol, which went up beginning Wednesday night.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Conversation