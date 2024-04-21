A disease not seen in Utah for seven years is being blamed for the recent deaths of nine beavers in three counties across the state.

Between March 23 and April 10, the nine beavers were found in four locations across Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted on its website.

Tests were performed on three animals by the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the Utah Public Health Lab.

The tests showed the presence of a disease called tularemia, which can also impact people.

The state is asking that anyone who sees dead beavers, rabbits or similar animals not touch the dead animals but report them to the state Division of Wildlife Resources.

The state said the last time the disease was in Utah, it killed a cottontail rabbit in 2017.

“The bacteria that causes this infection is known to be in the environment in many parts of Utah; however, it is unusual to see this many animals die from it at once,” agency veterinarian Ginger Stout said.

“There is a concern about the possibility of tick-borne or fly-borne diseases, so it’s advised to take the necessary precautions by wearing protective clothing, using appropriate insect repellent and checking for ticks after being in brushy areas,” Stout said, according to USA Today.

Tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. Symptoms may include fever,skin ulcers,and enlarged lymph nodes.Occasionally,a form that results in pneumonia or a throat infection may occur.

Treatment

Doxycycline pic.twitter.com/0xugVNKdQN — Florence Edokpolor (@florence247247) April 20, 2024

Have you ever seen a beaver in the wild? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabbits, hares, and similar animals are the most at risk of catching the disease.

The CDC said the top ways humans become infected are through tick and deer fly bites, touching infected animals, drinking contaminated water, inhaling contaminated aerosols or agricultural and landscaping dust, and exposure in a lab.

The CDC noted one person contracted the disease after being bitten by a pet hamster.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources also noted that the disease can be transmitted by eating undercooked rabbit meat.

Prevention steps suggested by the CDC include using insect repellent, wearing gloves if handling a dead animal and not mowing over dead animals.

The CDC said the disease has been present in every state except Hawaii.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics, the CDC noted, adding that most people need between 10 and 21 days to recover.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.