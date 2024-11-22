It’s never a good sign when a months-old commercial is getting a warmer embrace than a ballyhooed new rebranding campaign.

And yet, that’s exactly where British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar has found itself, after critics dredged up a September ad for another car maker, Volvo, that is now going viral again.

For the unaware, Jaguar found itself smack-dab in the middle of a waning culture war — and promptly appeared to pick the wrong side.

As the world — as seen by the election of conservative leaders like President-elect Donald Trump and others abroad — collectively tilted back toward some semblance of normalcy, Jaguar felt compelled to do anything but.

If anything, the now-beleaguered car company doubled down on woke, leftist ideology with one of the more tone-deaf and poorly timed rebranding campaigns in recent memory.

You can watch the video, filled with men in dresses and other scenes of androgyny run amok, below:

“Copy nothing,” says the multi-billion dollar car company that is literally following in the footsteps of every multi-billion dollar, LGBT-focused conglomeration out there.

The rebrand campaign, unsurprisingly, was vilified and mocked as being horrifically out of touch with what the average person wants these days, which is just peace, quiet and normalcy — none of which is found in the above advertisement.

Interestingly enough, peace, quiet and normalcy were all things found in a September Volvo ad that’s very explicably gone viral again, all thanks to Jaguar’s idiocy.

You can watch the Volvo ad for yourself below:







The ad begins powerfully enough, especially for any father who’s been in this position before, as a woman tells her live-in boyfriend that she’s pregnant.

The (shockingly heterosexual) couple respond to that news with genuine joy and emotion and happiness, which is a far cry from whatever it is that Jaguar was trying to pull off.

The father-to-be then calls his mom to open up about all of his excitement and fears about becoming a dad. Interspersed in the future father’s dialogue are scenes of him, his girlfriend (he mentions that the incoming child would finally be what gets them to tie the knot), and his daughter in various phases of life: Happier times growing up, the inevitable pains of adolescence, and the void of an empty nest.

If you’re wondering what any of this has to do with a car, you’re not alone, but the commercial does eventually crescendo to a woman very nearly running over the expectant mother with her car — but stops just short, thanks to the safety features of a Volvo.

Look, is this Volvo ad perfect? Of course not — why couldn’t the baby be born in wedlock, for instance?

But the generally pro-family message it conveys is so much better than whatever it is Jaguar is trying to gurgle out as it’s choking on a rainbow during this rebrand.

And social media agrees.

One particularly viral X post, which included the full Volvo ad and has been seen over 11 million times according to X’s public metrics, lauded Volvo’s ad for actually breaking all the rules and “copying nothing.”

“Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer,” the post began. “It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced.

“Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It’s f***ing fantastic.”

And the best comment under that X post?

Jaguar brand designers punching the air rn — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) November 21, 2024

“Jaguar brand designers punching the air [right now],” the post read.

They probably are … assuming they still have their jobs to begin with.

