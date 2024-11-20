Jaguar Debuts the Worst Car Ad Ever - They Didn't Get the Memo That 'Woke Is Dead'

Car company Jaguar should probably hire a new marketing team.

The manufacturer posted a new ad to social media platform X on Tuesday that can only be described as a mishmash of woke nonsense that has nothing to do with cars.

The ad doesn’t even have a single automobile in it.

Its all there: men in dresses flanked by some androgenous characters; diversity; and strange messaging telling viewers to, “create exuberant,” “live vivid,” and “delete ordinary,” while also — again — showing absolutely nothing that indicates this is a car commercial.

X owner Elon Musk — who knows a thing or two about cars as the owner of Telsa — hilariously asked, “Do you sell cars?”

Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

One user tried to communicate how much of a marketing blunder Jaguar had committed, telling the manufacturer, “You will lose your core clientel and fail to attract any person who wants to purchase a quality product.”

Hitting on how futile woke marketing is given that the target demographic is truly nonexistent, the user followed up saying, “If you were seeking woke under 30’s who are serially unemployed then you’ve hit the mark.”

Oh… That is bad, very bad. You will lose your core clientel and fail to attract any person who wants to purchase a quality product. If you were seeking woke under 30’s who are serially unemployed then you’ve hit the mark. — Old Lodgie’s Dubious Almanac (@LodgieFromLanza) November 19, 2024

Perhaps the most pertinent response came from one X user who ask Jaguar, “Didn’t you get the memo? Woke is dead.”

Didn’t you get the memo? Woke is dead. (And so is Jaguar, by the look of this turd). — Stephen Campbell (@steedore67) November 19, 2024

Indeed, far left advertising in the name of diversity, androgyny, and attacking the norm is dead.

Advertising like this may have resonated several years ago, but the zeal for this agenda is losing momentum.

While Anheuser-Busch’s catastrophic ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney surely caused more than a few marketing teams to reassess how they relate to their key demographic, there wasn’t a reason for this shift in the first place.

Far-left ideologues aren’t the majority of Bud Light drinkers.

They aren’t the ones buying a Jaguar.

The spree of woke marketing campaigns do not tell the observer what shift is taking place in the demographic who buys the product; it only tells us who is sitting behind the desk and speaking up in those meetings: an indoctrinated and insulated group of radicals who misperceive the customer base.

While some companies had to learn this the hard way — the aforementioned Anheuser-Busch, Target for their “tuck friendly” pride product line in 2023, and Disney for its string of awful Star Wars spin-offs to name a few — Jaguar doesn’t have to.

Learn from the mistakes of others.

Jaguar is a car company. Show the viewer cars and tell them why they should buy one. How hard is that?

