Colbert Does Magic ‘Trick’ To Summon Trump N-Word Truth

Comedian Stephen Colbert put on a magic act during “The Late Show” Wednesday, to help Penn Jillette’s remember comments made by President Donald Trump on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Jillette was a contestant on Trump’s reality show and claimed the president had made racially charged statements during his time on set.

“Penn claims Trump said racially insensitive comments during ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ When asked if the rumored tapes are really out there, Jillette said, ‘Yeah, I was in the room.’ And then, just like that, he wasn’t,” Colbert said while reading a CNN article about the claims.

“But Penn is holding back the juicy details saying, ‘If Donald Trump had not become president, I would tell you all the stories. But the stakes are now high, and I am an unreliable narrator, so I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, when I was in the room with Donald Trump, and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong.’”

“How could you get the details wrong,” Colbert asked.

“There’s only one detail we’re waiting for.”

Colbert said if Jillette wouldn’t reveal what happened, he would have to use magic to help jog his memory.

He then proceeded to pull out a deck of cards and drew one with the letter “N” written on it.

“If Penn Jillette won’t reveal Trump’s exact words, perhaps I can help. A little magic music, please, Jon,” he asked he pulled out a deck of cards.

“Ordinary deck of cards. Ordinary deck of cards. All right, here we go. All right. Penn, I want you to think back on that night, okay,” he concluded.

“Picture the word that Donald Trump said. I want you to picture — I want you to picture — I want you to picture what that card was,” Colbert said.

“Do you have it firmly in your mind? Picture — picture the word he said. Do you have the word in mind? Is this your word?” he said as he revealed a card with the letter “N.”

