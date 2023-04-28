Steven Crowder Caught on 'Ring' Camera Having Disturbing Fight with Then-Pregnant Wife

Popular conservative commentator and content creator Steven Crowder is under fire over newly surfaced videos and reports depicting him as an emotionally abusive tyrant of a husband.

For the unaware, Crowder exploded within conservative circles for his funny, everyman approach to conservative issues. For a while there, he appeared to be the right’s response to the Jon Stewarts and John Olivers of the world. Even if you know nothing about Crowder, you’ve likely seen him in the “Change My Mind” meme bandied about the internet.

In short, Crowder was a genuine rising star whose work carried actual cultural heft.

There is now mounting evidence that Crowder was and is far more of a gaping black hole, sucking in everything in his orbit, than a rising star. The most damning example of his toxicity comes from journalist Yashar Ali.

Posting to both Twitter and Substack, Ali revealed a chilling “Ring” camera video showing an ugly argument between Crowder and his then-pregnant wife Hilary. The incident took place in June 2021, according to Ali. Hilary filed for divorce later that year.

You can see a snippet of the video below:

WARNING: The following video contains content and language that the viewer may find disturbing.

1. EXCLUSIVE I’ve obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary. In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years. https://t.co/U28rGt2aSH pic.twitter.com/ZN8ai04fvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2023

“The only way out of this is discipline and respect,” Steven is heard saying in the video.

“I love you, but Steven. Steven, your abuse is sick,” Hilary responds.

“Watch it,” Steven tersely warns. “F***ing watch it.”

Ali’s reporting goes even further into this mess, noting that, by Steven’s own admission, he eventually told his wife he would “f*** you up.”

Steven also went against Hilary’s wishes to keep their divorce under wraps.

On his show “Louder with Crowder,” Steven called the divorce his “deepest personal failure,” despite Ali reporting that Hilary’s legal team specifically requested that Steven not publicly address it.

Steven Crowder drops the news on @rumblevideo that he is going through a divorce, basically accuses Candace Owens of extortion & hints he might take legal action if needed for anyone discussing his divorce in a way he deems too far. pic.twitter.com/s5EXPUC3Pk — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 25, 2023

Hilary’s family responded with a scathing statement:

“Hilary is currently living alone in Dallas, apart from her family and support system in Michigan, and is focused on taking care of her young children. She is not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce becoming public or the misleading statements made by Steven about their relationship. “The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage. She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children. “In June of 2021, Steven left their home to pursue elective surgery. Hilary urged him to get the help he needed to address his abuse with the hope that their marriage could be saved and they could peacefully live together as a family. Instead, Steven refused to do so and chose not to be with his wife during the birth of their twin children. After the birth, Steven bought a townhouse and left their home permanently. Hilary was unaware that Steven had hired a divorce attorney and asked his assistant to cut Hilary off financially. There is significant documentation substantiating these facts. “We hope that Steven will cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner. We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children.”

Ali’s reporting paints a picture of a husband not only failing to honor and respect his wife, but threatening and berating her.

It’s a stark, sobering reminder of what often hides behind the public face of online personalities.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.