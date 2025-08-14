'Stick Your Subway Sandwich...': Jeanine Pirro Savages Man for Allegedly Mistreating Police

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro announced that her office had brought charges against a man who allegedly threw a Subway sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer in the nation’s capital on Monday.

A man in a pink shirt can be seen in a video (WARNING: following the link will lead to a video that contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.) jumping and shouting at an officer before hurling his sandwich at him and fleeing. Pirro said in her own X video that her office had charged the man with assault on a police officer.

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted. This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony. pic.twitter.com/O0NVAFDZrU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 13, 2025

“So President [Donald] Trump has vowed to make D.C. safe and beautiful again. And as part of his effort to fight crime, he’s bringing in our federal law enforcement partners … to help the Metropolitan PD fight crime,” Pirro said.

“And the president’s message to the criminals was, ‘If you spit, we hit.’ Well, we didn’t quite do that the other night when an individual went up to one of the federal law enforcement officers and started jumping up and down, screaming at him, berating him, yelling at him.

“And then he took a Subway sandwich … and took it and threw it at the officer. He thought it was funny,” she continued. “Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony — assault on a police officer. And we’re going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

Trump announced on Monday that he was declaring a “public safety emergency” and deploying the National Guard to address violent crime in Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the presence of about 850 officers and agents led to the arrests of 23 people who allegedly committed homicide, firearm, and drug offenses, along with other crimes on Tuesday night. The officers also seized six illegal firearms.

Although legacy media outlets have reported that crime plummeted by 35 percent in 2024, their figures rely on local police data that leaves out crimes such as felony and aggravated assault.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department solely includes homicide, sex abuse crimes, assault with a dangerous weapon, and robbery in its overall “violent crime” statistics that showed a decline in 2024. Aggravated assault and felony assault without the use of weapons are also left out.

Pirro also fired back at a reporter on Tuesday who insinuated that the administration was changing its tune on crime in the capital.

“It’s never enough. This changed, this changed, it’s never enough! You tell these families crime has dropped. You tell the mother of the intern who was shot going out for McDonalds near the Washington Convention Center, ‘Oh, crime is down,’” Pirro said. “You tell the kid who was just beat to hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose, ‘Crime is down.’ No, that falls on deaf ears. And my ears are deaf to that, and that’s why I fight the fight.”

Trump’s crackdown followed a series of high-profile violent crime cases in the nation’s capital, including former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” receiving a severe beating when he intervened in a carjacking of a woman at around 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 5.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.