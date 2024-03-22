Share
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Star Calls Herself a 'Karen' for How She Treats Businesses

 By Bryan Chai  March 22, 2024 at 9:04am
Share

Is leaving a negative review for a business a form of providing constructive criticism? Or is it a matter of being a “Karen”?

That’s the issue at the root of a social media debate sparked by actress Millie Bobby Brown, perhaps best known for her roles in hit Netflix features “Stranger Things” and “Damsel.”

The 20-year-old British actress appeared on the March 12 episode of the “Table Manners” podcast.

The bit that went viral, however, stemmed from a simple promotional Instagram post from “Table Manners,” a mother-daughter culture podcast that focuses on food.

You can take a look at the promotional post, which popped up a day after the podcast episode went live, below:

Trending:
Mobile Monopoly Game Is Insanely Popular, But Its Marketing Budget Is Even Crazier

“We met Millie at a hotel and had a delivery combo of Tom Kerridge food from his restaurant in the hotel, room service and even McDonald’s,” the podcast’s post boasts.

The clip itself focused on the “creating a fake name online to leave reviews when she gets bad service”-part of the promotional post.

Have you ever left a particularly negative review?

In the clip, Brown is seen asking co-hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware if they ever leave bad reviews. Both ladies said they don’t. When the question was flipped onto Brown, she offered a quick smirk before answering, “Yes.”

When pressed a bit more on it, Brown admitted to using “a fake name.”

“Because I think it’s important, you know?” the actress continued. “Here’s the thing. My whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Brown then recounted a pair of incidents where she left reviews. Those instances included:

  • Being asked to settle a bill before leaving a hotel.
  • Dealing with an unhelpful sales associate while trying to track down socks.
Related:
Mobile Monopoly Game Is Insanely Popular, But Its Marketing Budget Is Even Crazier

In a moment, perhaps, of self-introspection, when Jessie Ware asked Brown if she was “a Karen,” the British actress seemed to agree.

“Okay, I’m a Karen,” Brown said.

She did add, however: “I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

A quick search on social media for “Millie Bobby Brown Karen” yields a number of posts on the topic — and a clear divide.

Some on the internet think that Brown’s “Karen” behavior is perfectly acceptable, and a necessary response to poor service.

Others on the internet felt that Brown’s behavior was petulant and entitled, and also not as effective as it could be since she uses pseudonyms.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'Stranger Things' Star Calls Herself a 'Karen' for How She Treats Businesses
Mobile Monopoly Game Is Insanely Popular, But Its Marketing Budget Is Even Crazier
Disney's New Star Wars Show Has a Curious Creator with Past Weinstein Connection
The Best Video Game of 2024 So Far Was Made By One Guy and Is All About Illegal Poker Hands
Director of Original 'The Crow' Movie Disavows Reboot: 'Fan's Response Speaks Volumes'
See more...

Conversation