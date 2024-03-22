Is leaving a negative review for a business a form of providing constructive criticism? Or is it a matter of being a “Karen”?

That’s the issue at the root of a social media debate sparked by actress Millie Bobby Brown, perhaps best known for her roles in hit Netflix features “Stranger Things” and “Damsel.”

The 20-year-old British actress appeared on the March 12 episode of the “Table Manners” podcast.

The bit that went viral, however, stemmed from a simple promotional Instagram post from “Table Manners,” a mother-daughter culture podcast that focuses on food.

You can take a look at the promotional post, which popped up a day after the podcast episode went live, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table Manners Podcast (@tablemannerspodcast)

“We met Millie at a hotel and had a delivery combo of Tom Kerridge food from his restaurant in the hotel, room service and even McDonald’s,” the podcast’s post boasts.

The clip itself focused on the “creating a fake name online to leave reviews when she gets bad service”-part of the promotional post.

In the clip, Brown is seen asking co-hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware if they ever leave bad reviews. Both ladies said they don’t. When the question was flipped onto Brown, she offered a quick smirk before answering, “Yes.”

When pressed a bit more on it, Brown admitted to using “a fake name.”

“Because I think it’s important, you know?” the actress continued. “Here’s the thing. My whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Brown then recounted a pair of incidents where she left reviews. Those instances included:

Being asked to settle a bill before leaving a hotel.

Dealing with an unhelpful sales associate while trying to track down socks.

In a moment, perhaps, of self-introspection, when Jessie Ware asked Brown if she was “a Karen,” the British actress seemed to agree.

“Okay, I’m a Karen,” Brown said.

She did add, however: “I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

A quick search on social media for “Millie Bobby Brown Karen” yields a number of posts on the topic — and a clear divide.

Some on the internet think that Brown’s “Karen” behavior is perfectly acceptable, and a necessary response to poor service.

Others on the internet felt that Brown’s behavior was petulant and entitled, and also not as effective as it could be since she uses pseudonyms.

