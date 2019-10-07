SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Stray Bullet Crushes Young Man's Army Dream Until Branch's Former Top Man Steps In

Patrick Murphy seen testifying before Congress.Alex Wong / Getty Images Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy testifies during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill on April 7, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published October 7, 2019 at 7:56am
Print

An upstanding young man’s dreams of joining the military were dashed when he was hit by a stray bullet. All of this changed when the Army’s former top man stepped in and set things straight.

Although Nasair Boston-Epps grew up in a rough Philadelphia area, he did everything to live life right and stay positive.

According to American Military News, Boston-Epps is a cadet at the Philadelphia Military Academy and is a star player on the school’s rugby team.

Boston-Epps didn’t just apply himself in academics, either. After school, he would head to his job at McDonald’s and work to earn a paycheck. Walking to his shift one evening, everything changed.

A stray bullet hit Boston-Epps.

TRENDING: Trump Calling Democrats' Bluff, Will Reportedly Slap Pelosi with Ultimatum

The young man was determined to not let the wound stop his dream of joining the military.

Boston-Epps’ family history is full of other men who served their country, and he wanted to follow in their steps. His father, grandfather and great-great-grandfather were all veterans, having taken part in three wars between them.

Despite the wound nearly killing him, Boston-Epps eventually made a full recovery.

The wound would come back to haunt him when he tried to join the Army. The young man was informed that his bullet wound was a disqualifying condition, regardless of his own doctors clearing him.

Was the Army right to initially disqualify Boston-Epps?

Boston-Epps wouldn’t be discouraged this easily and showed up at the recruiting station on a regular basis to talk with the Army recruiter. The Philadelphia Inquirer even ran an article chronicling the young man’s journey.

In a twist of fate, it wasn’t Boston-Epps’ uncommon determination that eventually landed him a spot in the army, but the Inquirer article that ended up in the hands of a former Army leader.

Patrick Murphy, the former undersecretary of the Army appointed by former President Barack Obama, once held the highest civilian position in the Army. After learning about Boston-Epps, he quickly had the military re-evaluating the young man.

After taking a second look, Army physicians agreed Boston-Epps’ past injuries shouldn’t keep him from serving his country. The story of his dedication was also making an impression on Army brass.

This is exactly the type of person we are looking for in the United States Army,” said Lt. Col. Brendan Toolan, commander of the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion. “This is a kid who had a goal of joining the military and made it happen, and a lot of it was sheer determination.”

RELATED: Ingenious Workaround Gives Supersonic Jet Same Weapon System as the Legendary B-52

If every young man were as driven as soon-to-be Pvt. Boston Epps, our nation would look much different than it does today.

Thankfully instead of losing a good man to a mountain of red tape and regulations, it looks like the United States Army is going to gain an outstanding soldier who is virtually guaranteed to leave a positive mark on the branch.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Stray Bullet Crushes Young Man's Army Dream Until Branch's Former Top Man Steps In
Marianne Williamson Says Rivals Behind Her 'Crystal Lady' Image, But Her Tweets Hint Otherwise
'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Fires Off on Lying Schiff
Pope Francis Unveils Refugee Statue on St. Peter's Square
Ingenious Workaround Gives Supersonic Jet Same Weapon System as the Legendary B-52
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×