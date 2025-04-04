Student Described as 'Best Human Being' Killed by Driver with ICE Warrant Who Fled Scene

Nathanial “Nate” Baker, a student at the University of South Carolina, was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday after an individual with an ICE warrant allegedly collided with his motorcycle.

Baker, 21, was trying to make a left turn on his motorcycle when he was struck by a driver in a pickup truck, according to WPDE-TV.

The Columbia Police Department later arrested Rosali Fernandez Cruz, 24, who is suspected of fleeing the scene after causing the accident.

Cruz had been wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Sadly, Nathanial ‘Nate’ Baker, a USC student, has passed away after being hit by an illegal immigrant with no license, who had been wanted by ICE since 2018,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement, per WPDE-TV.

“Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Thank you to our law enforcement partners at the Columbia Police Department and ICE for taking quick action,” the official added.

Cruz has been charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, failure to yield the right of way, and driving without a license.

“Yesterday, 21-year-old USC student Nathanial ‘Nate’ Baker was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck driver who fled the scene,” Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on social media.

“The hit & run driver was in our country illegally,” she confirmed.

The official said, the agency was praying “Nate’s family, friends, and loved ones,” vowing they will “work every day to protect innocent Americans like Nate.”

Cruz was denied bond at a Thursday hearing.

Cruz was denied bond at a Thursday hearing.

Fellow members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity spoke highly of Baker, according to WIS.

“People in our chapter regarded him as the best human being and someone you wanted as a friend,” the fraternity president told the outlet.

“He knew how to fix anything and make people smile.”

Aidan Roberts, another fraternity brother, said he knew Baker for three years.

“He is probably one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” he said. “He’s such a guys guy, always helping a hand whenever you need him. Guy’s morning or night, he would literally do anything for you.”

“He’s one of the best people I have ever come across, and we are all lucky to have known him.”

Clay Best, a third fraternity brother, said, “It’s his character, it’s his smile, it’s everything, I grabbed a candle that said wisdom and right vision because I saw it, and that’s what makes me think of Nate.”

The Columbia Police Department said there have been 27 collisions within the past year at the intersection where Baker was killed.

