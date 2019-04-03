SECTIONS
Student Fights Back as Liberal Group Pushes To Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue from Campus

By Nick Givas
Published April 3, 2019 at 9:25am
Modified April 3, 2019 at 11:53am
Hofstra University student Richard Caldwell is petitioning to keep a Thomas Jefferson statue on the Long Island, New York, campus, after a liberal group attempted to have it removed.

“Last March around this exact same time, there was a big issue about this. And we made the counter petition. I made the counter protest, and we had meetings with the administrators and after three months of debate they decided that the statue was going to stay up,” Caldwell, a correspondent for Campus Reform, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

“Now all of a sudden it seems to be an issue again. But, I believe this issue has already been solved seeing as how they already decided they wanted to keep it up.”

Caldwell said his love of history was the driving force behind his involvement and claimed that Jefferson’s shortcomings aren’t a valid excuse to erase him from existence.

“I’m a history major. So I love history and I study it very closely,” he said.

“Thomas Jefferson was a great man. He wrote the Declaration of Independence. He instilled many of the ideals of freedom and equality that we use in our society today. And we also have to acknowledge that he had the past history of slavery, which we look back and say it was horrible today but at the time it was normal.

“If you remove the statue you remove the conversation about it — you remove the history about it,” he continued.

“And the only way that we could move forward from the past is talking about history and acknowledging things happened, while also looking at the greater picture and seeing all the good that he did.”

Check out Caldwell’s appearance here:

The idea stirred plenty of comment on social media, and it wasn’t very welcoming.

Hofstra released a statement in response to the renewed protests and said their initial decision still stands.

The Jefferson statue isn’t going anywhere.

“After the conversations a year ago with a variety of stakeholders about the Thomas Jefferson statue on campus, Hofstra University’s president announced in May 2018 that the statue will remain where it is,” the statement read.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

