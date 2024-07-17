Share
News

Stunning Detail Discovered on Roof Near Trump Shooter's Body, Shows Attack Could've Been a Lot Worse

 By Randy DeSoto  July 17, 2024 at 2:12pm
A remote bomb detonator was found near the body of Thomas Matthew Crooks on the rooftop from which he tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Authorities recovered a gray, 12-button remote, along with a cellphone, on top of the AGR International, Inc. building just outside of the rally grounds, Pittsburgh station WPXI reported.

“The transmitter is believed to have been connected to an explosive device found inside Crooks’ car as investigators suggested that he had planned to stage a distraction during the shooting,” according to the New York Post.

Developing: Biden Says He Could Drop Out of Race

Had Crooks pulled off a successful “distraction,” the shooting could’ve been far worse — specifically for Trump.

Podcast host Matt Tardio, who served as a sniper in the U.S. Army’s Special Forces, posted on X that Crooks appeared to have obtained a detonator for a specific firing system.

CNN reported that Saturday would have normally been a work day for Crooks, but he told his boss he wanted the day off because he had “something to do.”

“By 3 p.m. on Saturday, Thomas Matthew Crooks was at the security screening area for the Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. He first aroused suspicion when he passed through the magnetometers carrying a rangefinder, which looks similar to a small pair of binoculars and is used by hunters and target shooters to measure distances when setting up a long-range shot, according to a senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation,” the news outlet said.

“The rangefinder would not have prevented Crooks from getting through the security screening point, but it did attract the attention of security personnel who kept an eye on him until he left the secure area,” CNN added.

Report: Parents of Trump Shooter Alerted Police Hours Before Attack - 'We Are Worried'

WPXI reported that local police took a picture of Crooks on the AGR International roof at approximately 5:45 p.m.

An officer then went up to the roof, and the assailant turned an AR-style gun on the lawman causing him to fall back.

Crooks then opened fire at 6:11 p.m. prompting a Secret Service counter sniper to shoot and kill the gunman.

CNN said that two remote-controlled explosive devices were found in Crooks’ car, along with three fully-loaded magazines and a bulletproof vest.

The Secret Service’s response may have been the reason Crooks never detonated the explosives in his car.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
