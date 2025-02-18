Stunning Footage: Delta Plane Ends Up Completely Upside Down After Crash Landing

A Delta Airlines plane turned completely upside down after crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The airline posted on X, “Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).”

The flight had 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members.

Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport… — Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2025

“Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” Delta said.

BREAKING- Toronto had a Delta flight flipped upside down. I got these photos from a friend on the plane. He’s okay. Minnesota to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DeSoYAlsVo — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2025

NBC News reported that two of the injured were in critical condition and airlifted to nearby trauma centers.

Additionally, a child was taken by ambulance to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, according to Joshua McNamara, corporate communications lead with Toronto Air Ambulance.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

At the time of the crash, 2:45 p.m. local time, winds were 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

When the passengers evacuated the plane, the temperature was 18 degrees with a windchill of -2.

Passenger John Nelson took a video as he was walking away from the crash site.

🚨#BREAKING: A Delta Airlines CRJ-900 jet operated by Endeavor Air has crashed and overturned with numerous passengers on board 📌#Toronto | #Canada Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene at Toronto Pearson Airport after a Delta Air Lines flight from… pic.twitter.com/DkaQ5E7jLg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 17, 2025

“We just landed. Our plane crashed. It’s upside-down,” he said, adding that “most people appear to be OK.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X, that Federal Aviation Administration officials were traveling to Toronto to investigate the cause of the crash and that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation.

Update on Delta crash in Toronto: – FAA investigators are en route to Toronto.

– The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation.

– I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation. More to follow. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 17, 2025

Duffy added, “I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation.”

