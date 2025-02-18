Share
Stunning Footage: Delta Plane Ends Up Completely Upside Down After Crash Landing

 By Randy DeSoto  February 17, 2025 at 5:01pm
A Delta Airlines plane turned completely upside down after crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The airline posted on X, “Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).”

The flight had 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members.

“Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” Delta said.

NBC News reported that two of the injured were in critical condition and airlifted to nearby trauma centers.

Additionally, a child was taken by ambulance to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, according to Joshua McNamara, corporate communications lead with Toronto Air Ambulance.

At the time of the crash, 2:45 p.m. local time, winds were 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

When the passengers evacuated the plane, the temperature was 18 degrees with a windchill of -2.

Passenger John Nelson took a video as he was walking away from the crash site.

“We just landed. Our plane crashed. It’s upside-down,” he said, adding that “most people appear to be OK.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X, that Federal Aviation Administration officials were traveling to Toronto to investigate the cause of the crash and that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation.

Duffy added, “I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation.”

