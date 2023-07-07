A Subway shop in Rincon, Georgia, recently came under fire for a “distasteful” sign that seemed to reference the implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.

The sign only had to use four words to stir up controversy: “Our subs don’t implode.”

Five people lost their lives on June 18 while the submersible was on its voyage to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Those on board were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

One Twitter user called out the shop and said, “@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better.”

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023

Another called for the removal of whoever was responsible for the sign.

“Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, thats super inconsiderate,” the user wrote.

Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, thats super inconsiderate. — Dan (@DanPDS_) July 3, 2023

“They should never refer to anything on their menu regarding that situation,” another added. “Shame on Subway.”

They should never refer to anything on their menu regarding that situation.

Shame on Subway. — M. Jacqueline L. (@MJacquelineL1) July 4, 2023



Fox News received a statement from Subway regarding their view on the signage.

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business,” Subway told the outlet. “The sign has since been removed.”

Subway is not the first business to face some backlash for making reference to the submersible tragedy.

Video streaming platform Netflix added James Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic” to its catalog just days after the incident, leading some to call out the platform, according to Variety.

In the wake of the Titan sub tragedy, where 5 people lost their lives earlier this week, Netflix has announced Titanic is returning to the streaming platform. Despite critics calling it a 'tasteless' move 'exploiting a tragedy' the film is set to return on July 1st. pic.twitter.com/WlNfBByqPu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 25, 2023



The outlet reported that the timing was a coincidence, as the deal had been in the works for many months.

