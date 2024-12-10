Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Appear in 'Feminist' Broadway Show

President-elect Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the 2024 election suggests that a dwindling number of Americans will tolerate woke nonsense.

Thus, the combination of a liberal jurist and a feminist musical should turn the stomachs of everyone besides coastal elites.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — whose authoritarian views should disqualify her from serving on any court, let alone the nation’s highest — will make her Broadway debut during Saturday’s performance of the Tony-nominated musical “& Juliet,” a feminist reimagining of William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” inspired by modern woke narcissism.

For Jackson, the “undisclosed walk-on role,” as EW described it, will fulfill a decades-long dream.

In fact, in her memoir Jackson wrote that she aspired to become “the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

New York City’s woke liberals, of course, will undoubtedly relish Jackson’s debut in this particular musical.

For the rest of us, however, it sounds like an idea hatched in the bowels of cultural and intellectual hell.

In short, “& Juliet” imagines what might have happened had Shakespeare’s heartbroken heroine decided to live rather than taking her own life at the end of the legendary play.

In a 2022 review of “& Juliet,” Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly described how the ghastly reimagining appeared on stage.

Juliet, in the woke version, runs off to Paris with her best friend, May, along with her “beloved nurse,” Angelique.

May, of course, “questions their gender identity,” per Greenblatt, and enjoys “a budding queer romance.”

Meanwhile, the musical depicts Romeo — before his death, at least — as a “deliciously dim himbo.”

Gender fluidity, queer romance, and an idiotic male: how delightfully modern and original!

In truth, the broader wokeness acts as seasoning for the play’s feminist main course.

Actress and singer Gerardine Sacdalan, who played Juliet when the musical went to Scotland earlier this year, confirmed as much.

“Absolutely. Juliet tackles so many important messages, but feminism leads. All of the women are strong and independent, which is rare in theater,” Sacdalan said, according to the Edinburgh-based news outlet The Scotsman.

English actress Miriam-Teak Lee, who played Juliet in 2019, told Teen Vogue that the play has inspired many young narcissists.

“It resonates with them so much,” Lee said. “This story about the discovery of loving yourself. It’s just so easy nowadays, especially with social media, to look at other people and think lesser of yourself, but [I think this show] can be used to inspire and uplift [us].”

Of course, narcissism and authoritarianism have always gone hand-in-hand.

In March, for instance, Jackson revealed her disdain for free speech when, during oral arguments in a case involving President Joe Biden’s grotesque censorship regime, she complained that the First Amendment could prevent the government from silencing Americans who needed silencing.

Likewise, in 2023 Justice Clarence Thomas criticized Jackson for her “race-infused world view.”

“As she sees things, we are all inexorably trapped in a fundamentally racist society, with the original sin of slavery and the historical subjugation of black Americans still determining our lives today,” Thomas wrote of Jackson in an opinion on a ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

People who view America as a “fundamentally racist society” do tend to prefer heavy-handed, government-enforced remedies for the imagined oppression.

Meanwhile, “& Juliet” has taken on the oppression of the so-called “patriarchy” with a truly absurd woke storyline.

Outside of liberal enclaves such as New York City, audiences in Trump’s America will avoid “& Juliet” like the plague.

Inside those enclaves, however, Jackson and the musical make a perfect pair.

