Share
News

Supreme Court To Weigh In On Trump Ballot Disputes

 By Katelynn Richardson  January 5, 2024 at 3:11pm
Share

The Supreme Court agreed to hear former President Donald Trump’s appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to kick him off the state’s ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Dec. 19 that Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court set oral arguments for Feb. 8, 2024.

Trump appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Supreme Court To Weigh In On Trump Ballot Disputes
Trump Attorneys Respond to Jack Smith with Court Filing, Say '234-Year Unbroken Tradition' Is on Their Side
Trump Slams GOP Governor Who Vetoed Bill Protecting Kids from Trans Surgeries: 'Fallen to the Radical Left'
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders
State Law Prohibiting Sexual Discussion in Schools Blocked by Biden-Appointed Judge
See more...

Conversation