High school-aged young men are more likely to describe themselves as conservative than liberal by a ratio of almost two-to-one, a new report claimed.

That means there is hope for a country that is beleaguered by weakness — which leans to the left.

Ironically, just a week ago I told someone during a casual conversation that I felt something was different about the kids I have encountered recently.

After watching “Oppenheimer” last week, two teen boys in front of me on the way out of the theater commented on the film in a manner that I would describe as anything but “woke.”

A week before that, I heard a kid praise a female staffer at a department store for not having any tattoos or for sporting blue or green hair.

Additionally, I have spent several consecutive summers contracting my lawn work out to some hard-working, young entrepreneurs in the neighborhood.

While this is all anecdotal, this information led me to recall an old adage:

Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.

Kids today have been raised in hard times and with a lot of weak men as their examples.

Could you imagine being a teenager in today’s world? This generation is one that has had every institution beam leftism at them loudly their entire lives and from every direction.

If there is one thing kids are good at, it is being rebellious. Perhaps they’re tired of cultural cancers, being relegated to a privileged class by society and being led by wimps. The status quo is a liberal hellscape.

In any event, the University of Michigan has dropped the annual Monitoring the Future survey. It gauges where the minds of America’s young people are and has done so since the 1970s.

The survey found that high school seniors over the last three years are largely apolitical, but when they were asked to choose a side of the aisle, a plurality of the boys said they sit on the right.

From 2020 until 2022, the number of male high school seniors who identified as conservative fluctuated from 26 percent to 23 percent.

Twelfth-grade boys are nearly twice as likely to identify as conservative versus liberal, according to a respected federal survey of American youth. In annual surveys over the last three years, roughly one-quarter of high school seniors self-identified as conservative or “very… pic.twitter.com/DLZWmMxuAw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

During that same time, only 13 percent said they identified as liberal.

Girls were more likely to pick a side, and 30 percent of them identified as liberal compared to only 12 percent who said they were conservative.

THE HILL: High school boys are trending conservative. On the other hand, young women are trending liberal. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 31, 2023

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, whose organization specializes in youth outreach, wasn’t surprised by the find:

Turning Point USA is the only organization on the right with a full-time staff dedicated to High School chapter outreach and development nationwide We now have more high school chapters than college, and the number is growing rapidly This week we are adding dozens more full… pic.twitter.com/Gnkrz1n04c — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2023

If the report is accurate, and there is every reason to believe it is, America might someday be in better hands with the youngest among us than those who have led the country down its current path.

As Americans, we’re of course all blessed with opportunities that people in most countries could never fathom.

But the grown-ups in the room have failed to offer young people an America that resembles the one they inherited. Kids today are arguably economically and culturally disadvantaged — relative to people who graduated high school in previous decades.

Young men right now are almost assured to find a broken dating marketplace and job and housing markets that are difficult to navigate. Times are tough.

Perhaps today’s youngest men will be strong enough to bring about the next era of prosperity.

A lot of their minds are in the right place.

