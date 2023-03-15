Charlie Kirk Campus Event Violently Attacked After Liberal News Outlet Publishes False 'Lynching' Accusation

A conservative activist’s speaking event at a college in California descended into chaos and violence after a liberal outlet slandered him.

Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was due to speak at UC Davis on Tuesday night, but ahead of his visit, the Sacramento Bee published an article claiming that Kirk had called for the “lynching” of transgender people.

Of course, Kirk never called for that, and in a correction to the article, the Bee claimed that it was due to an interpretation of Kirk’s comments about a transgender swimmer, when he said, “Someone should have took (sic) care of it the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s and 60s.” This was interpreted by trans activists as calling for a lynching.

However, although the paper retracted the claim and issued a correction, the damage had already been done, and people were quick to record the false accusation that the Bee made against Kirk.

The lie was repeated by UC Davis Chancellor Gary May, who, according to the Post Millenial, called Kirk a “well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate . . .who has advocated for violence against transgender individuals.”

He also said that the UC Davis community should “work together to neutralize and negate” influence to ensure that he was speaking to an empty room.

In response to the Bee article and May’s call to “neutralize and negate” Kirk, radical leftist and LGBT activists, including antifa, showed up to stop the speech and things got really ugly.

According to Breitbart, videos appeared to show the radical leftists smashing windows in order to break into the event venue while police attempted to fend them off.

NEW VIDEO: Violent leftwing agitators just smashed through windows outside of the event venue here at UC Davis. Reports are that some of this group made their way into the building before police successfully removed them. Pray for peace and safety for all involved. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IbZd2v9pRn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2023

Videos also showed riot police facing off against protesters carrying banners and chanting “fight back” as they attempted to advance toward the venue.

UC Davis- Police grab the umbrella and signs of the ANTIFA members as they advance forward toward the building where TPUSA is holding their event pic.twitter.com/MfHyX5S9Mm — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 15, 2023

Riot police now standing off with Antifa and protesters who are trying to block people from entering @charliekirk11 @TPUSA event on campus. pic.twitter.com/gAMkrPVZuW — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 15, 2023

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s wife, took to Instagram to say that they were attacking the event “all in the name of ‘tolerance.'”

When the smoke finally cleared, according to Breitbart, only two people had been arrested for spray painting the building. Not a single person was arrested for smashing the windows or for fighting with the police.

The blame for this disturbing incident can be attributed to both the Sacramento Bee for publishing the false accusation, and to Chancellor May for repeating the accusation and for calling on the US Davis community to take action against Kirk.

The left always claims that conservative media outlets are peddling “misinformation” and “hate” that put democracy at risk. Well, here is a left-wing outlet spreading “disinformation” and “hate” against conservatives with real consequences.

As for May, he should be fired for inciting these violent actions. We just saw a similar incident at Stanford University, where a dean sided with a woke mob to stop a federal judge from speaking.

The point is, these lies that the left tells about conservatives are not victimless. They have real consequences for the people concerned and their families. The sad events at UC Davis remind us of that.

