Parler Share
Commentary

Charlie Kirk Campus Event Violently Attacked After Liberal News Outlet Publishes False 'Lynching' Accusation

 By Peter Partoll  March 15, 2023 at 4:46pm
Parler Share

A conservative activist’s speaking event at a college in California descended into chaos and violence after a liberal outlet slandered him.

Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was due to speak at UC Davis on Tuesday night, but ahead of his visit, the Sacramento Bee published an article claiming that Kirk had called for the “lynching” of transgender people.

Of course, Kirk never called for that, and in a correction to the article, the Bee claimed that it was due to an interpretation of Kirk’s comments about a transgender swimmer, when he said, “Someone should have took (sic) care of it the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s and 60s.” This was interpreted by trans activists as calling for a lynching.

However, although the paper retracted the claim and issued a correction, the damage had already been done, and people were quick to record the false accusation that the Bee made against Kirk.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi's Comments on Biden's Age Backfire as Twitter Users Point Out Glaring Problem with Logic

The lie was repeated by UC Davis Chancellor Gary May, who, according to the Post Millenial, called Kirk a “well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate . . .who has advocated for violence against transgender individuals.”

He also said that the UC Davis community should “work together to neutralize and negate” influence to ensure that he was speaking to an empty room.

In response to the Bee article and May’s call to “neutralize and negate” Kirk, radical leftist and LGBT activists, including antifa, showed up to stop the speech and things got really ugly.

Should Kirk sue the newspaper for their false accusations?

According to Breitbart, videos appeared to show the radical leftists smashing windows in order to break into the event venue while police attempted to fend them off.

Videos also showed riot police facing off against protesters carrying banners and chanting “fight back” as they attempted to advance toward the venue.

Related:
SCOTUS Conservative Majority Could Be Taken Away, And It Wouldn't Even Require Expanding the Court

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s wife, took to Instagram to say that they were attacking the event “all in the name of ‘tolerance.'”

When the smoke finally cleared, according to Breitbart, only two people had been arrested for spray painting the building. Not a single person was arrested for smashing the windows or for fighting with the police.

The blame for this disturbing incident can be attributed to both the Sacramento Bee for publishing the false accusation, and to Chancellor May for repeating the accusation and for calling on the US Davis community to take action against Kirk.

The left always claims that conservative media outlets are peddling “misinformation” and “hate” that put democracy at risk. Well, here is a left-wing outlet spreading “disinformation” and “hate” against conservatives with real consequences.

As for May, he should be fired for inciting these violent actions. We just saw a similar incident at Stanford University, where a dean sided with a woke mob to stop a federal judge from speaking.

The point is, these lies that the left tells about conservatives are not victimless. They have real consequences for the people concerned and their families. The sad events at UC Davis remind us of that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Charlie Kirk Campus Event Violently Attacked After Liberal News Outlet Publishes False 'Lynching' Accusation
Biden Admin Caves to Radical Environmentalists, Reverses Decision That Would Have Saved Lives
Disturbing Video Shows College Hockey Player Pushing Disabled Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs
Boy Joins Girls' High School Track Team, Helps Propel Them to State Championship Win: 'Deal with It'
Dad Refuses to Continue Making Daughter's Car Payments After Finding Out She's a Stripper: 'It's My Money'
See more...

Conversation