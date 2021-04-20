Police in Nassau County, New York, have apprehended a man who they believe entered a grocery store Tuesday morning and shot three people, leaving one of them dead.

Officers said that a person entered a Stop & Shop location in the community of West Hempstead. Dressed in black and armed with a gun, that man opened fire, according to police. One victim was reported to be dead while two others were transported to a hospital.

On social media, the department identified Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, as the man they were looking for.

“UPDATE: The #NassauCountyPD can confirm that 3 people were shot inside the West Hempstead Stop & Shop; 2 are in the hospital & there was one fatality,” the department tweeted.

“The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6’2″ & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information,” the NCPD Twitter account added in a follow-up post.

After several hours, officials announced that Wilson had been taken into custody.

“The #NassauCountyPD can confirm that the subject has been apprehended and taken into custody. Our thoughts are with those who were killed and injured today,” Nassau police tweeted.

News12 of Westchester, New York, reported that the person killed in the shooting is a 49-year-old man. The other two victims were being treated, with one of them described as being in critical condition, the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources.

The other victim reportedly shot was said to be in stable condition.

As of mid-afternoon Eastern Time, local authorities had not released any additional information about the three victims, or about a potential motive for the shooting.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the shooting occurred on the second floor of the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The commissioner said the store was likely packed with customers during the violent attack, and that Wilson is or previously was an employee at the location.

Schools in the immediate area were locked down after the shooting first reported. Authorities had reportedly placed officers in strategic areas in the region in hopes of apprehending Wilson.

Stop & Shop issued a statement about the attack in one of its stores on Tuesday.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store located at 50 Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, NY, today. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” the company said, according to News12.

“At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community’s support during this difficult time,” Stop & Shop added in the statement.

