Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said schools nationwide should be able to reopen for in-class learning in September — even if all children and teachers are not vaccinated.

“We should anticipate, come September 2021, that schools should be full-fledged in person and all of our children back in the classroom,” she said Wednesday during an Instagram Live chat with ABC News.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells @DrJAshton that she anticipates all schools will be “full-fledged in person” and no longer remote by September 2021. https://t.co/PS0WyWxRNh pic.twitter.com/fNJyasHHNm — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2021

Walensky underscored that vaccinating children is not a prerequisite to reopening schools, while teachers can get vaccinated if they want.

TRENDING: Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

“We can vaccinate teachers. We can test. There’s so much we can do,” she said.

This makes sense since numerous scientific studies have confirmed that children are at minuscule risk of either spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Indeed, much of the research has suggested that it was a colossal mistake to close schools for the past year, as youth suicides have exploded.

Walensky said children over the age of 12 will become eligible to get vaccinated by mid-May, pending Food and Drug Administration authorization for that age group.

Should all schools nationwide reopen this fall? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

However, she does not expect that children under age 12 will be allowed to get vaccinated due to concerns about safety and potential allergic reactions.

Walensky’s remarks supporting school reopenings for the upcoming academic year echoed her comments in February, when she underscored that teachers do not “need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.”

To make sure that everyone understood exactly what she meant, the physician reiterated: “Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools.”

It’s important to highlight the Biden appointee’s repeated declaration that teachers do not need to be vaccinated in order to reopen schools because teachers unions — which gave far more money to Biden than to any other candidate in 2020 — have howled for months that they could not return to work unless they got vaccinated.

RELATED: LA School District Caves to Union's Reopening Demand for a Teacher Child Care Stipend

Teachers unions are among the largest organizational contributors to the Democratic Party, according to Open Secrets, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research group that tracks political donations.

So it’s no surprise that during the past year, Democrats slavishly endorsed those unions’ callous hijacking of the coronavirus crisis to take paid vacations as students fell behind academically and children reported devastating spikes in depression, anxiety, child abuse and youth suicides.

During the mass school closures of the past year, most teachers were paid even though they did not work the same hours as they did pre-COVID.

It must be a luxury to have a job where you’re paid your full salary for a whole year even if you don’t show up for work, despite the catastrophic collateral damage of your extended stay-cation.

finally, the “science” behind the Administration’s position on school opening has become clear: Biden received more money from teachers unions than any other candidate in 2020https://t.co/GYiCYkdCzm — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 5, 2021

This is a frivolous extravagance at a time when millions of Americans are unemployed, have been forced to shutter their small businesses or have to wait in long lines at food banks in order to feed their families.

But at least the Democratic Party paid homage to its major meal ticket — even if millions of children suffered.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.