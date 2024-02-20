A 25-year-old Detroit native has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two people on the campus of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, and Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, were found shot to death early Friday morning in a college dormitory, according to KRDO-TV.

Nicholas Jordan was arrested in Colorado Springs on Monday morning, according to CBS News.

“It was really a smooth arrest,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

Jordan is enrolled at the college where the shootings took place, college representative school Chris Valentine said.

Here is the mugshot for Nicholas Jordan, the UCCS student accused of shooting two people on campus on Friday. Read more here: https://t.co/EwGE8O5YQc pic.twitter.com/PNBZYc5b1o — KRDO13 (@KRDO_13) February 20, 2024

Knopp, 24, was currently registered as a student, while Montgomery, 26, was not, according to the KRDO.

Police said they had been seeking Jordan since Friday, when they obtained an arrest warrant for him on two counts of first-degree murder.

Would harsher punishments for violent crimes be an effective deterrent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Monday, officers spotted him while he was driving, and he was arrested.

The victims and the suspect knew one another, police said.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” police said Monday, according to NBC News.

Police responded early Friday to a report of shots fired, but the victims were dead when they arrived, according to The Associated Press.

The university held what it called a healing march Monday for students.

On Friday morning, Samuel Knopp, a senior in the visual and performing arts program, and Celie Rain Montgomery were tragically taken from us in an isolated shooting incident in Crestone House. — UCCS (@UCCS) February 20, 2024

“We’re all in this together. I just know he’d be happy to see this,” Haden Gillespie, Knopp’s roommate, said, according to CBS News.

“I just want everyone to know that I love you and we’ll get through it together so, thank you all for being here,” Gillespie said.

Suspect charged with murder in dorm room gunshot killings at University of Colorado https://t.co/y9UxAMPniR pic.twitter.com/lVhJRfrLeb — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2024

“These kinds of tragedies big or small, definitely hit all around the world. It always happens. But we don’t really feel it until it hits our atmosphere, our circle,” college junior Nissi Paugio said.

Student Kaylynn Harrell said she was mourning Knopp’s death, according to KRDO-TV.

“We kind of knew the day of that it was him. We knew what room he was living in and where everybody was investigating. So, we kind of knew at the beginning, and that was hard for all of my roommates. We didn’t know what to think or what to do,” Harrell said.

“He was an extremely talented individual and he had so much going for him. He was extremely bubbly and so kind. He could talk about anything with anybody for hours,” she said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.