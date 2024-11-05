Suspicious Man Who 'Smelled Like Fuel' Arrested at Capitol

There were some tense moments Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the Capitol Visitor Center being closed.

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun,” Capitol Police posted on social media platform X.

“The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can,” the Capitol police posted shortly after 1:30 p.m.

“Our investigators tracked the suspect’s previous movements and located his vehicle at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE, which was just cleared,” the Capitol police posted at about 2:45 p.m.

Fox News reported that the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m.

The man who was arrested was described as being in his late 20s. Authorities said he drove overnight to the Capitol from Michigan.

Citing sources it did not name, Fox News reported that the man who was detained had written a 25-page manifesto.

Fox reported that the man came to Washington to deliver the document to Congress.

US Capitol Police Chief says man arrested armed with torch & flare gun smelling of fuel at entrance of Capitol Visitors Center was carrying papers he intended to “deliver to Congress.” pic.twitter.com/ULXIHh6YcE — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) November 5, 2024

However, during the standard screening at the visitors center, the man’s clothes not only smelled of fuel but were wet.

His clothes were removed then and there, Fox reported that its sources said.

It was unclear whether the man planned to set fire to himself, Fox News reported.

Fox said that the Capitol police believe the man was acting alone.

According to The Hill, the manifesto was “referring to the war in the Middle East.”

Although Congress is not in session, the Hill noted that the House will meet at 5 p.m. in what the Hill called a pro forma session to address procedural items.

The Washington Post noted that in the days leading up to Election Day, the Secret Service and other agencies added security fences at buildings such as the White House, while also upgrading security at the Capitol.

