Swing State Voters Not Happy with Kamala Harris Takeover: 'I Think She's an Idiot'

Progressive Wisconsin voters expressed their disapproval of the process leading to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the de facto Democratic nominee during a “Morning Joe” segment aired on Thursday.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, who is running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval, securing sufficient support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee early Tuesday. The voters told political analyst Elise Jordan that they are not fans of how the selection process played out, but they still plan to cast ballots for the vice president in the November election.

Left-Wing Swing-State Voters Tell MSNBC They ‘Don’t Like’ Process Of Harris Becoming De Facto Nominee pic.twitter.com/NeASErUdit — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

“Well, it would have been nice if he made this decision a year ago, so we could have had a primary and, you know, maybe decided who we want to replace him rather than just all flocking to Kamala Harris,” a male voter said.

“I think by trying to clear the field and ensure that it was going to be Biden and … not allow us to have an actual Democratic primary process — I’m not saying I think Kamala Harris is going to lose, but I do think that we would have been benefited significantly if he had figured this out far sooner, so there could have actually been more time to have an internal debate, have internal democracy within the party,” another male voter said.

Jordan then asked the voters about their perception and excitement level for Harris, receiving mixed reactions from the panel.

“I don’t feel like I know a lot about her. And I agree that I wish Biden had come to this decision sooner, but now that we are where we are, I think that’s the best option for the party,” another male voter said, adding that he feels “hopeful” when Jordan asked if he felt “more activated.”

“I feel activated. I don’t like the process either. This whole, we started the conversation with like there are people behind closed doors and curtains making the decisions for us, and it’s supposed to be a process,” a female voter said.

“We’re supposed to be part of it. So that part I don’t like on principle. That being said, she’s the vice president, and we’re late in the game, and therefore, we would’ve elected her into office by electing Biden, and therefore, she’s there. She would have been president had he went to office and something happened, God forbid. I think what she brings is fresh. She was in office for four years. So she might not have the network, but she knows the network. She knows who the players are.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Tuesday that it will be “difficult” for Harris to defeat Trump due to the popularity boost he received following the Republican National Convention and surviving an assassination attempt.

A separate panel featuring female Trump voters in Wisconsin expressed doubt about Harris’ intelligence and competence during a segment aired on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday.

One voter said, “I don’t get a good feel for her,” while a voter named Mary said, “I think she’s an idiot.”

Former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen said on Tuesday that he also has issues with the process.

“I have trouble with the process that was put in place to very quickly rubber stamp her nomination. No mini primary, no open convention,” Schoen said. “Basically, the deal was done in 48 hours. I have a problem with that.”

