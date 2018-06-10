Swing Voters: Mass Immigration Has Made Life Worse

In the districts that will likely decide whether or not Republicans maintain control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, many swing voters say mass immigration has made life worse.

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted between May 24 and May 30 revealed that nearly half of likely voters in competitive congressional districts believe immigration has changed the communities in which they live.

And a majority of those who do said this change has been for the “worse.”

Overall, 19 percent of respondents said that “immigration and the arrival of new immigrant groups” has changed their communities “a lot,” while 29 percent said immigration has caused “some change” in their neighborhoods.

Thirty-two percent said there has not been much change, and 19 percent said there has been no change at all.

Of those who responded affirmatively when asked if they had seen a change, 56 percent said that change has been for the “worse,” while 17 percent said that change has been for the “better.” Twenty-seven percent responded “neither.”

Fifty-eight percent of white respondents who said immigration has changed their communities indicated they did not like these changes, and those sentiments seem to be shared by other ethic groups as well.

Forty-five percent of likely black voters and 44 percent of likely Hispanic voters who noticed changes as a result of mass immigration do not like them

Heading into the 2018 midterms, a majority of voters see immigration as a major issue that congressional candidates need to address.

Fifty-one percent of respondents want to hear candidates talk about immigration “a lot,” while 34 percent want them to talk about it “some.” Just 15 percent of those polled indicated that immigration is not a major issue.

According to Breitbart News, more than 1.5 million immigrants — both legal and illegal — enter the country every year.

In recent days, the Trump administration has come under fire for its “zero-tolerance” policy that critics say separates illegal immigrant parents apprehended by border agents from their children.

President Donald Trump, though, has pushed back on this criticism, arguing that Democrat legislation has allowed children to be separated from their parents.

“Separating families at the Border is the fault of bad legislation passed by the Democrats. Border Security laws should be changed but the Dems can’t get their act together! Started the Wall,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Last month, he emphasized the importance of pressuring Democrats to “end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S.”

“Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS,” Trump tweeted on May 26.

