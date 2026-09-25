Breaking: SCOTUS Strikes Down GOP-Favored Map Revived Just 4 Days Ago

Well, that was a short-lived burst of joy from the GOP.

Just mere days after after a federal appeals court in Missouri had approved a GOP-friendly congressional map to be used ahead of November’s forthcoming midterms, the Supreme Court has already put a kibosh on it.

The Associated Press is now reporting that the High Court has — again — rejected the redistricted map that would’ve all but certainly flipped a blue seat red.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court released an unsigned opinion.

“At this late date, ordering reversion to the 2025 map in the midst of an ongoing election would usher in electoral chaos,” the opinion read.

It added: “The District Court and Court of Appeals should not enjoin or otherwise prohibit the use of the 2022 map in the 2026 congressional election in Missouri.”

While that fight over the Missouri map appears to be all but dead heading into midterms, Friday was not all bad news from SCOTUS.

Trump actually received a notable win from the group earlier in the day when the High Court ruled that the Trump administration could use a voter verification database ahead of the November midterms.

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