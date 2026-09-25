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Activists gather to protest against a plan to redistrict Missouri maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Sept. 10, 2025.
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Activists gather to protest against a plan to redistrict Missouri maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Michael Thomas / Getty Images)

Breaking: SCOTUS Strikes Down GOP-Favored Map Revived Just 4 Days Ago

 By Bryan Chai  September 25, 2026 at 4:56pm
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Well, that was a short-lived burst of joy from the GOP.

Just mere days after after a federal appeals court in Missouri had approved a GOP-friendly congressional map to be used ahead of November’s forthcoming midterms, the Supreme Court has already put a kibosh on it.

The Associated Press is now reporting that the High Court has — again — rejected the redistricted map that would’ve all but certainly flipped a blue seat red.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court released an unsigned opinion.

“At this late date, ordering reversion to the 2025 map in the midst of an ongoing election would usher in electoral chaos,” the opinion read.

It added: “The District Court and Court of Appeals should not enjoin or otherwise prohibit the use of the 2022 map in the 2026 congressional election in Missouri.”

While that fight over the Missouri map appears to be all but dead heading into midterms, Friday was not all bad news from SCOTUS.

Trump actually received a notable win from the group earlier in the day when the High Court ruled that the Trump administration could use a voter verification database ahead of the November midterms.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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