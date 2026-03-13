Synagogue Attacked By Man In Explosives-Filled Car Hosted FBI Training Weeks Prior

An FBI team conducted active-shooter preparedness training at a Michigan synagogue just weeks before an attacker targeted the building Thursday.

A suspect crashed an explosives-laden truck into the entrance of a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday afternoon, forcing his way into the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau conducted active shooter preparedness training at the synagogue earlier this year with clergy and staff.

“Just months ago, our team at FBI Detroit Field Office conducted active-shooter preparedness training with the clergy and staff at Temple Israel, focusing on the Run, Hide, Fight principles and real-world decision-making under pressure,” Patel told Fox News Digital.

The FBI held an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness training in January for clergy and staff at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, led by agents from the bureau’s Detroit field office. The program uses scenario-based exercises and research-based lessons to help participants apply the “Run, Hide, Fight” response strategy and make critical decisions during an active threat.

FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice… pic.twitter.com/qvtJIkClkS — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 30, 2026

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the training and preparedness of the synagogue’s security team played a role in stopping the attacker once he forced his way into the building. He credited their response with halting the threat before anyone inside the synagogue was harmed.

“We know there’s evil in the world, and we know they only have to get it right once, and sometimes they do. They may not come on anybody’s radar and they show up, but what happens when they show up, that’s where training and preparation kicks in,” Bouchard said.

“The security staff did an amazing job, an amazing job, and you’ll get some of the details on that, but they stopped the threat.”

Bouchard said no children or synagogue staff were injured in the attack.

“No kids, no staff were hurt. Now there were some injuries and things that had to be taken care of. One of the heads of security was taken to the hospital,” Bouchard added.

“He got knocked down by the car when it breached the building, and we’ve had 30 law enforcement officers taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.”

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