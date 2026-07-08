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Commentary
Horror author Stephen King, left, backed down after trying to quote Jesus while discussing disgraced U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, right, a Maine Democrat accused this week of rape.
Commentary
Horror author Stephen King, left, backed down after trying to quote Jesus while discussing disgraced U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, right, a Maine Democrat accused this week of rape. (Manny Hernandez / Getty Images; Laura Brett / Getty Images)

TDS-Obsessed Stephen King Tries to Quote Jesus, Gets Painfully Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

 By Michael Schwarz  July 8, 2026 at 11:13am
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Many regrettable horrors have emerged from the mind of author Stephen King.

At least this time his deranged thoughts produced an all-time great Community Note on the social media platform X.

On Monday, in response to credible rape allegations against Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner, King — an inveterate enemy of President Donald Trump — tried quoting Jesus to defend Platner, only to have X users expose the horror author’s profound Biblical illiteracy.

“Tell you what–if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, ‘Let him without sin cast the first stone,'” King wrote.

To give King his due, his point about Congress as a den of sexual predators has plenty of merit.

Based on Stephen King’s behavior since Trump first won in 2016, would you ever buy one of his books?

Still, one cannot excuse his implied conclusion that an epidemic of congressional lechery justifies him in continuing to support Platner.

Nor can one excuse him for his selective use of Jesus’ teachings, and X users did not.

“This is referring to Graham Platner, who has been accused of rape,” the Community Note read. “In John 8:7, the woman to be stoned to death was accused of adultery, not rape. It is understood to be a powerful statement against hypocrisy, not a free-pass for politicians to rape women.”

Indeed, the story of the woman caught in adultery always seems to trip up leftists like King. They know the injunction against casting stones, but they ignore the conclusion: “Go, and from now on sin no more.” (John 8:1-11)

Much like the authors of the Community Note, X users had a field day in King’s comments section.

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Remarkably, the response to his asinine post appears to have humbled the leftist author.

“Not defending Grah, Platner,” King meekly wrote Tuesday on X. “If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison.”

Just making a comparison? To what end? If you have credible rape allegations against a sitting member of Congress, then by all means reveal them. Otherwise, the “everyone does it” argument does not fly, especially from someone who has cast so many stones at the president.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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