Congressional Dems Pull Support for Graham Platner After Credible Rape Accusation

Congressional Democrats have delivered an unambiguous message to embattled Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner: Drop out now.

On Monday, Politico reported that 41-year-old Maine resident Jenny Racicot has accused Platner of sexually assaulting her in 2021.

The report sent Democrat lawmakers scrambling to denounce Platner and withdraw their support.

For instance, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined by Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, warned that Platner must withdraw from the race to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Otherwise, the DSCC will not invest in the race.

“The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing – violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable,” a statement from Schumer and Gillibrand read.

“Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins,” the statement continued. “The DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.”

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Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona weighed in on the social media platform X.

“The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious,” Gallego wrote. “I am rescinding my endorsement.”

The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious. I am rescinding my endorsement. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California did likewise.

“I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement,” Khanna wrote on X.

I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 6, 2026

Khanna called the rape allegations “credible” in large part because of Politico’s exhaustive reporting. In addition to three interviews with Racicot over the last two weeks, the outlet reviewed documents that long predate Platner’s Senate run, including emails between Racicot and her therapist, as well as messages from Racicot warning an acquaintance not to get involved with Platner.

Racicot said that she met Platner on a dating app in 2019. For two years, she maintained a casual dating relationship with him.

One night in 2021, she said, an intoxicated Platner allegedly entered Racicot’s home against her wishes and forced himself on her.

In a statement, the Platner campaign denied the allegations and accused the candidate’s adversaries of political trickery.

“These allegations are very serious and Graham vigorously denies them,” the statement read. “They are also coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives. For a year, opponents of this campaign have thrown everything they can at Graham –– calling him a Nazi, a war criminal, and a communist. None of it has been true and this is no different.”

“It is not a coincidence that this story comes a week before the ballot deadline, just as the previous false allegations came a week before the primary,” the statement continued. “Graham began this campaign to fight for a Maine where everyone is treated with dignity and where Mainers are put first, and no amount of desperate smears will stop this movement from seeing that vision through.”

By Tuesday, however, Platner had reportedly considered dropping out of the race, albeit with strings attached.

“If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for,” an individual described as “familiar with the campaign’s internal discussions” told The New York Times.

In other words, Platner would want a fellow leftist, not an establishment-backed moderate Democrat, to replace him.

The conditions Platner attached to his potential withdrawal from the race reflected Democrats’ internal ideological divide.

Led by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City, the extreme left has proven formidable in recent elections. Socialists, including three Mamdani-backed House candidates, have scored big victories in Democratic primaries.

Meanwhile, the Democrat establishment has bristled at the success of far-left candidates.

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