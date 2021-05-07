Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday in a tweet over her explanation for the “root causes” of the immigration crisis at the nation’s southern border.

Cruz noted, “On reflection, Kamala’s right: the reason for the border crisis isn’t Biden’s reinstating catch & release…

“It’s the fact that Central Americans are too barbaric to use the Lefty term ‘Latinx,’ and the masculine & feminine words in Spanish are oppressive.”

Social media quickly added to the senator’s attack.

The vice president had said in the video recorded during the Washington Conference on the Americas, “We want to pick back up the kind of work President Joe Biden started when he was vice president.”

Cruz noted “Kamala’s right.” However, his response was sarcastic, as his #NOTtheReason hashtag indicated.

Harris claimed “the lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience” are among the “root causes” of the immigration surge.

The vice president was set to meet Friday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss solutions to the immigration crisis involving the two countries.

One of those possible solutions is López Obrador’s “Planting Life” initiative, which he pitched during a virtual climate summit hosted April 22 by President Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported last week.

The idea is that the U.S. government would offer temporary work visas possibly leading to citizenship to migrants willing to help restore forests in Mexico and Central America.

The Mexican president said his U.S. counterpart could “finance the Planting Life program in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” according to the New York Post.

“The proposal is that we extend this program to southeastern Mexico and Central America, to plant 3 billion more trees and create 1.2 million jobs,” López Obrador explained.

He claimed the program would motivate farmers to stay on their land instead of migrating to the United States.

On April 26, Harris also hosted a teleconference with Alejandro Giammattei, the president of Guatemala.

“There are also longstanding issues that are often called the ‘root causes’ of immigration,” Harris said.

“We are looking at the issue of poverty and the lack, therefore, of economic opportunities; the issue of extreme weather conditions and the lack of climate adaptation; as well as corruption and the lack of good governance; and violence against women, indigenous people, LGBTQ people and Afro-descendants.”

